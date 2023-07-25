ADVERTISEMENT
'Stay away from my skincare products, or it's divorce' Issa Rae jokingly shares her skincare secrets

Temi Iwalaiye

Issa Rae shared her secret to taking care of dry skin with Vogue.

Issa Rae shares her skincare secrets with Vogue [Instagram/issarae]
Issa Rae shares her skincare secrets with Vogue [Instagram/issarae]

"There is no morning routine without my Dewtopia night cream, I have not had a pimple in a year and a half. I don’t even have period pimples; period pimples used to piss me off." She said on Vogue's Beauty Secrets.

Dewtopia would cost a Nigerian about ₦100,000 thanks to the exchange rate.

In the morning, she washes her face with Cetaphil cleanser and uses scalp oil from Sienna Natural "because I am dry all the time everywhere and because scalp care is skincare."

Cetaphil cleanser is quite affordable because you can get it for ₦5,000 to ₦6,000.

Then she uses vitamin C and vitamin E serums, which are excellent for brightening the complexion and getting rid of acne scars.

For her moisturiser, she applies Dr Sturm for darker skin tones, which hydrates and nourishes the skin, balancing skin tone and hyperpigmentation. But it is quite expensive for Nigerians. It costs about ₦190,000.

She loves her Dr Sturm moisturiser because, "When I started trying to do skincare in my 20s, there were no products specifically for dark skin, so this product immediately appealed to me."

She also does some eye treatment: "I used to have super dark circles over my eyes." So she applies Lancer Legacy eye treatment to the dark circles underneath her eyes.

Issa basks in her skincare routine; she wakes as early as 4 am to do it. She packs her skincare in a kit whenever she travels.

She used to be one of those black people who didn’t use sunscreen, but now she uses it very often because "Cancer doesn’t care."

Issa, who got married last year, said, "Do you know what will cause an immediate marital fight? When you come over to my side and use my products. When you touch my face cream and use globs of it. Stay away from my skin products or divorce." she quips.

She is fiercely protective of her skincare products. Issa's skincare routine reminds us that smooth, radiant skin doesn’t happen by chance.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

'Stay away from my skincare products, or it's divorce' Issa Rae jokingly shares her skincare secrets

