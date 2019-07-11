John Boyega is going from strength to strength and the charismatic actor added another notch to his belt when he was appointed the global ambassador for luxury brand Jo Malone London.

Introducing John Boyega, Jo Malone writes: "Meet London born movie star John Boyega. Boyega straddles two completely different worlds professionally and personally: from his roots in Peckham to the flashes of the red carpet. “Two worlds colliding: this is my crazy life right now, and it’s thrilling”, says Boyega."

Speaking about his latest achievement in an Instagram post, John Boyega wrote:

Great news ! I’ve joined the @jomalonelondon family as the first Jo Malone London Gent. Yes! fragrances to come with a special twist! Stay tuned for this exciting collaboration and keep an eye out ! I’m about to show you what my Jo Malone London is! London boy!

Jo Malone talks about why they chose John to be the face of the brand and the unique youthful exuberance he brings to the premium brand. "He brings a vibrant energy, an authentic sense of heritage and a look towards the future. “I love the creativity and storytelling element of Jo Malone London. It’s something I resonate with, it’s how I work best. With discussion, collaboration and down to earth honesty,” says Boyega."

They continue, "Each of our scents accentuate the surprising and bold, just like our leading man. While a huge presence and personality, Boyega himself values understatement and originality in scent. "Bronze Wood & Leather has become a favourite. I like to wear it daily. It doesn’t attract too much attention, but at the same time it gets people looking and smelling,” says Boyega."

Here's the first video introducing John as the latest member of the Jo Malone London family and promoting their newest scent.

Speaking about John's illustrious career, Jo Malone writes. "Boyega’s career so far demonstrates high versatility from British independent film, Attack the Block, set on a Brixton estate, to Hollywood as the leading man in Star Wars. His roles are ambitious, complex and challenging. “When I read a script, it’s all about character arc. Something has to happen to my character. He has to be a different person at the end of it” he explains. “My favourite part about being on set is collaborating with the people. It’s how the magic starts and is created. To be a part of that and witness it is the biggest rush.”"

Congratulations to John who represents London with all its spectacular clashes of culture and vibrancy!