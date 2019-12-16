Some of the best essential oils for cough

Essential oils are better at relieving cough, whereas drugs make you feel sleepy and tired.

Peppermint essential oil

Many of the drugs you use for cough contain peppermint essential oil. Then imagine what it can do for your cough in its pure form. Peppermint essential oil relieves cough when you inhale. Place boiled water in a bowl, add a bit of peppermint essential oil in it and inhale. However, you are advised not to use this oil on children below the age of 8. Also, don't use if you're pregnant.

Cinnamon essential oil

That cinnamon you use for baking can be made into an essential oil. Cinnamon has a history of helping with respiratory problems. According to a study, if you push cinnamon into the air for a short time, it can stop bacteria and viruses that cause cough. To use this oil, put a few drops in a hot bowl of water and inhale.

Nutmeg essential oil

Nutmeg is available in Nigeria. Many people use it for cooking or baking purposes. You can make nutmeg into essential oil for your cough. Nutmeg especially helps people whose cough comes with mucus. To use essential oil, put some into your diffuser if you have one. A diffuser can help you spread it in your room.

Lemon essential oil

Lemon essential oil is great for relieving cough and other breathing problems that come with a cough. Plus, it provides relief for people with allergies. There are different methods of using lemon essential oil. You can apply it directly on the outside of the throat. Also, you can put a few drops in water and drink.

Lime essential oil

If you've got a stubborn cough and lemon oil hasn't worked, try lime essential oil. Lime oil is a bit stronger than lemon oil, even though they're in the same group. Plus, it tastes better in water than lemon oil. To use lime essential oil put a few drops in a glass of water and drink.

Eucalyptus essential oil

Eucalyptus oil is already present in most of the chest balms sold for cough relief. To use eucalyptus essential oil, rub it all over your chest. You can also add to boiling water and inhale the steam.

Essential oil affects kids in different ways to adults. Not enough study has been done to know how safe they are for kids. Therefore, don't use on kids without talking to the doctor.

