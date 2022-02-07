RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Snails: The healthy meat

Ekong John Akwa

It has always been said that agriculture holds the ace for solving the economic and health problems of Nigeria.

By developing agriculture, we shall provide more food, create employment opportunities, provide rural and urban income, curb sicknesses and diseases, expand our foreign exchange earning capacity and attain some level of self-reliance.

The demand for snail meat cannot be over-emphasized. It's consumed all over the world. It's a popular meat of many Nigerian and non-Nigerians. It's served in many restaurants in cities.

Snail meat is highly nutritious. It's high in protein and iron, low in fat and cholesterol and contains almost all the amino acids needed by human beings. Not only this, it has some medicinal properties, which are useful in the control and cure of hypertension, asthma and anemia.

It contains a significant sources of Selenium which is the vital element required of the body to combat deadly heart illnesses and cancer. Snail contains phosphorus, an energy conduit for the metabolism of fats and carbohydrates, supporting the teeth and gums, DNA synthesis, and calcium absorption. Below is the Nutritional information of snail;

One 4-ounce serving of raw snails contains:

  • Cholesterol - 57 milligrams
  • Sodium - 79 milligrams
  • Calories - 102
  • Fat - 2 grams
  • Protein - 18 grams
  • Carbohydrates - 2 grams

Ekong John Akwa Ekong John Akwa

