RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Snail slime as moisturizer? Don't sleep on this skincare hack

Temi Iwalaiye

One important beauty hack you should not be sleeping on is snail slime. Snails excrete slime to help them move and protect them from harmful things in the environment.

Use snail slime for your skin for the required glow [pixabay]
Use snail slime for your skin for the required glow [pixabay]

Hippocrates is said to have used crushed snail shells as an ointment to alleviate inflammation in ancient Greece circa 400 B.C.

According to the Associated Press, Chilean snail farm employees started noticing their hands were softer and smoother after handling the snails in the 1980s.

Snail mucin first appeared in Korean beauty products in the early 2000s. As the Korean beauty industry expanded internationally, it also gained popularity in the West.

Snails are just food[pexels]
Snails are just food[pexels] Pulse Nigeria

Snail mucin is rich in nutrients like hyaluronic acid, glycoprotein enzymes, antibacterial and copper peptides, and proteoglycans.

If you have issues with acne and acne scars on your face then you need to use snail mucin. If parts of your face are dark and others then you need to use it to even out your complexion.

Antimicrobial peptides have been shown to help heal hyperpigmentation and minimize acne, and hyaluronic acid aids in the anti-ageing process by hydrating the skin.

Your skin needs to be fed with enough moisture so it can glow and shine. If you want to have shiny, smooth skin, then you need to use snail mucin.

Studies have shown that they aid in restoring hydration.

It stimulates the production of collagen and elastin. It has anti-ageing qualities that would clear out lines and wrinkles in no time.

Snail mucin is usually used as a moisturizer or an ingredient found in products, but it is usually not a very cheap product.

Plus, this doesn’t mean you should pick up any snail and use its slime. It often needs to be pasteurized first.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily.
By subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ladies, 5 foods to avoid during your period

Ladies, 5 foods to avoid during your period

Top 7 foods that fight STDs

Top 7 foods that fight STDs

Snail slime as moisturizer? Don't sleep on this skincare hack

Snail slime as moisturizer? Don't sleep on this skincare hack

Dying is illegal in these 7 places

Dying is illegal in these 7 places

All you need to know about the Magun charm phenomenon

All you need to know about the Magun charm phenomenon

Girl Code: 5 unwritten rules of female friendships

Girl Code: 5 unwritten rules of female friendships

These 7 beautiful places in Lagos are exactly what you need to make your Instagram page pop

These 7 beautiful places in Lagos are exactly what you need to make your Instagram page pop

5 Benefits of cooking outdoors

5 Benefits of cooking outdoors

5 major differences between side chicks and side guys

5 major differences between side chicks and side guys

Trending

The health benefits of this plant are miraculous [Daily Advent]

The health benefits of bitter leaf are impressive

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

5 Foods That Increase Your Chances Of Conceiving Twins (Curious Kids)

5 foods that increase your chances of conceiving twins

These foods will guarantee you a beautiful and healthy baby

These foods will guarantee you a beautiful and healthy baby