Snail slime as moisturizer? Don't sleep on this skincare hack

Hippocrates is said to have used crushed snail shells as an ointment to alleviate inflammation in ancient Greece circa 400 B.C.

According to the Associated Press, Chilean snail farm employees started noticing their hands were softer and smoother after handling the snails in the 1980s.

Snail mucin first appeared in Korean beauty products in the early 2000s. As the Korean beauty industry expanded internationally, it also gained popularity in the West.

Why use snail slime or mucin?

Snail mucin is rich in nutrients like hyaluronic acid, glycoprotein enzymes, antibacterial and copper peptides, and proteoglycans.

Clears acne, acne scars and hyperpigmentation

If you have issues with acne and acne scars on your face then you need to use snail mucin. If parts of your face are dark and others then you need to use it to even out your complexion.

Antimicrobial peptides have been shown to help heal hyperpigmentation and minimize acne, and hyaluronic acid aids in the anti-ageing process by hydrating the skin.

Moisturizes

Your skin needs to be fed with enough moisture so it can glow and shine. If you want to have shiny, smooth skin, then you need to use snail mucin.

Studies have shown that they aid in restoring hydration.

Clears wrinkles

It stimulates the production of collagen and elastin. It has anti-ageing qualities that would clear out lines and wrinkles in no time.

How to use it?

Snail mucin is usually used as a moisturizer or an ingredient found in products, but it is usually not a very cheap product.