Skinny shaming exists, here are some of my experiences

Body transformation goals include women who were skinner becoming thicker.

Whenever I encounter an older adult, I leave the conversation feeling like my self-esteem has been sliced with a knife.

When I was in university, one of my aunt’s friends said, “If my daughter looks as skinny as you, I will cry. Be eating oh.”

Everyone thinks I am not eating when I am constantly thinking about food and eating a lot of junk meals.

Sometimes I feel my mother is embarrassed by my body, she tells me to 'always cover up' but when I wear big clothes, she says they look too big on my skinny frame.

The most recent encounter is another of my aunt’s friends who had not seen me in years who said that she expected to look like a ‘big babe’ . Simply put, she wanted me to be fatter.

According to her, I looked like I was in secondary school and she wondered if men were even asking me out.

I often wonder why I can’t be left alone to enjoy my current body. I admire American singer Lizzo who faces the opposite issue of fatshaming. She said; “I know I am fat, it doesn’t bother me. I like being fat, and I am beautiful and healthy, can we move on?”