Skinny shaming exists, here are some of my experiences

Temi Iwalaiye

We used to think skinny women have it all - the perfect body, but with BBL on the rise, that isn’t true.

Being skinny is not glamorous [Pinterest]
Being skinny is not glamorous [Pinterest]

Nowadays, no one wants you to be fat or skinny but thick. They want you to have fuller breasts, larger hips, thighs and a bigger ass.

Body transformation goals include women who were skinner becoming thicker.

Whenever I encounter an older adult, I leave the conversation feeling like my self-esteem has been sliced with a knife.

When I was in university, one of my aunt’s friends said, “If my daughter looks as skinny as you, I will cry. Be eating oh.”

Everyone thinks I am not eating when I am constantly thinking about food and eating a lot of junk meals.

Sometimes I feel my mother is embarrassed by my body, she tells me to 'always cover up' but when I wear big clothes, she says they look too big on my skinny frame.

The most recent encounter is another of my aunt’s friends who had not seen me in years who said that she expected to look like a ‘big babe’ . Simply put, she wanted me to be fatter.

According to her, I looked like I was in secondary school and she wondered if men were even asking me out.

I often wonder why I can’t be left alone to enjoy my current body. I admire American singer Lizzo who faces the opposite issue of fatshaming. She said; “I know I am fat, it doesn’t bother me. I like being fat, and I am beautiful and healthy, can we move on?”

People shouldn’t have to keep defending loving their bodies. Passing remarks on what someone ought to look like is projecting your insecurities on them, not a real concern about their health and wellbeing.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

