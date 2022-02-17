Basic hygiene and an understanding of ingredients are all you need to know to take care of your skin.
Skincare: Why it is so difficult and easy solutions
When it comes to skincare, we might get lazy and think that it is too hard, but it isn’t.
Here are some challenges and the easiest way to overcome them;
Skincare is stressful
No, it is not. If you have regular baths, then you can take care of your skin. Immediately you get out of the bathroom, just get on with it.
Skincare is complicated
Many people feel there is a complicated process involved in taking care of your skin, but it isn’t. Know the simple steps that will simplify the process.
Easy steps;
- Cleanse
- Moisturize
- Use sunscreen
- Use a serum
Skincare is expensive
Skincare can be expensive, but you can get cheap but quality products all underneath N5,000. It depends on the brand.
What should you look for in a cleanser and serums?
Niacinamide helps with moisture and gives your skin the required glow.
Retinol removes fine lines and wrinkles.
Vitamin C, Alpha arbutin and Kojic acid will lighten your skin and help with acne.
There are other ingredients, but these are the basics.
Skincare is easy if you put your mind to it.
