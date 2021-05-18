Skincare Secrets: Why Alpha Arbutin is essential in skin care products

Pulse Nigeria

Most times we buy skincare products without actually knowing what is good or bad for our skin and that knowledge makes all the difference.

One of the best skincare ingredient is Alpha Arbutin.

Alpha Arbutin is a naturally occurring antioxidant extracted from bear berries, blueberries and cranberries.

Alpha Arbutin is a glycosylated hydroquinone molecule which means one of the molecules of hydroquinone has been replaced with sugar.

Hydroquinone is used for skin lightening but it has many negative effects on the body. Long term application causes the skin to have black-blue spots.

Alpha arbutin is better than hydroquinone because of how it works. It represses the enzymes that produce melanin and UV pigmentation.

It reduces discolouration caused by inflammation and environmental factors

Glycation causes the skin to age. Alpha Arbutin reduces this and the loss of elasticity that can cause wrinkles.

Alpha Arbutin brightens your skin without disfiguring it and it doesn't damage sensitive skin.

How to apply it

Alpha Arbutin can be applied alone, with Vitamin C serum or made an active ingredient in lotions.