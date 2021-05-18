RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Skincare Secrets: Why Alpha Arbutin is essential in skin care products

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Skincare Secrets is content series at Pulse that provides a guide to better skin.

Knowing the right skincare product to use makes a lot of difference
Knowing the right skincare product to use makes a lot of difference Pulse Nigeria

What makes the difference between good skin and bad skin is the right product and skincare regime.

Recommended articles
the ordinary alpha arbutin {beauty bay}
the ordinary alpha arbutin {beauty bay} Pulse Nigeria

Most times we buy skincare products without actually knowing what is good or bad for our skin and that knowledge makes all the difference.

One of the best skincare ingredient is Alpha Arbutin.

Alpha Arbutin is a naturally occurring antioxidant extracted from bear berries, blueberries and cranberries.

Alpha Arbutin is a glycosylated hydroquinone molecule which means one of the molecules of hydroquinone has been replaced with sugar.

Hydroquinone is used for skin lightening but it has many negative effects on the body. Long term application causes the skin to have black-blue spots.

Alpha arbutin is better than hydroquinone because of how it works. It represses the enzymes that produce melanin and UV pigmentation.

It reduces discolouration caused by inflammation and environmental factors

Glycation causes the skin to age. Alpha Arbutin reduces this and the loss of elasticity that can cause wrinkles.

Alpha Arbutin brightens your skin without disfiguring it and it doesn't damage sensitive skin.

Alpha Arbutin can be applied alone, with Vitamin C serum or made an active ingredient in lotions.

It can be applied in the day time or at night. Make sure your face is clean and moisturised your face after application.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

INEC headquarters in Enugu has been burnt

How to handle anxiety

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Adamawa First Class traditional ruler Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom is dead

Police bust 23-year-old who attempted to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals

Michael Blackson's girlfriend breaks up with him and announces reason online

Women Talk Sex: How 12 months of terrible sex nearly drove me crazy