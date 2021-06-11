RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Skincare Secrets: Tips for rejuvenating dry skin

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

There are certain things you can do to turn ashy, dry skin to glowing skin.

Clear glowing skin
Clear glowing skin Pulse Nigeria

Some people's skin looks pale, dry and ashy and they do not know what to do to fix it.

You do not have to do too much to rejuvenate your skin.

Have you ever wondered why some people’s skin look like they poured vegetable oil on it while yours is dry, scaly and ashy?

Do not think too hard, in a few short steps you would know how to have your skin look more alive.

  • Buy ointment or cream NOT lotion

Buy ointment or cream that contain shea butter, lanolin, lactic acid, glycerine, jojoba oil, and mineral oil.

  • Buy fragrance-free soap

Heavily scented soaps are harsh on your skin. Buy fragrance-free and NOT unscented soaps. Unscented soaps contain chemicals to conceal scent and that might equally be too harsh on your skin.

  • Buy hypoallergenic detergent
  • Do not wear rough clothes. Cotton and silk are the way to go.

Skincare Secrets is content series at Pulse that provides a guide to better skin.

