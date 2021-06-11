Skincare Secrets: Tips for rejuvenating dry skin
There are certain things you can do to turn ashy, dry skin to glowing skin.
You do not have to do too much to rejuvenate your skin.
Have you ever wondered why some people’s skin look like they poured vegetable oil on it while yours is dry, scaly and ashy?
Do not think too hard, in a few short steps you would know how to have your skin look more alive.
- Buy ointment or cream NOT lotion
Buy ointment or cream that contain shea butter, lanolin, lactic acid, glycerine, jojoba oil, and mineral oil.
- Buy fragrance-free soap
Heavily scented soaps are harsh on your skin. Buy fragrance-free and NOT unscented soaps. Unscented soaps contain chemicals to conceal scent and that might equally be too harsh on your skin.
- Buy hypoallergenic detergent
- Do not wear rough clothes. Cotton and silk are the way to go.
Skincare Secrets is content series at Pulse that provides a guide to better skin.
