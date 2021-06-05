RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Skincare Secrets: Skincare for people who do not care about it

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Taking care doesn't have to be so much work, you can care of your skin in the following ways.

Moisturize! {lorealparis}
Moisturize! {lorealparis} Pulse Nigeria

We want to have the best skin but when we think of the things we must do for it to be well taken care of we just want to give up.

Recommended articles

I have come bearing good news, there are few things you can do for smoother and healthier skin.

Wash your face twice daily
Wash your face twice daily Pulse Nigeria

According to dermatologists, washing your face is an essential skincare routine. Your face encounters a lot of dirt during the day, do yourself a favour by washing your face with warm water in the morning and night.

Drink water
Drink water Pulse Nigeria

Drink water and mind your business for clear skin. According to the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, our skin is made up of 30 % water, drinking water maintains skin turgidity and elasticity.

Exfoliate!
Exfoliate! Pulse Nigeria

Exfoliate! Exfoliate! Exfoliate. I would sing this to the high heavens; you need to cleanse your skin as often as possible. Depending on the condition of your skin, choose a body scrub that is not so harsh and scrub once a week.

Moisturize! {lorealparis}
Moisturize! {lorealparis} Pulse Nigeria

According to dermatologists, moisturizing your skin has immense benefits. It helps your skin not to become too dry or oily and in turn, makes you fresher.

Though you might not get sunburned but harsh UV rays will harm your skin more than you can know so always use sunscreen before you leave your house.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Mr Eazi, Sho Madjozi, Master KG and and Nasty C named on Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list

BBNaija Reunion is back! Lockdown season housemates set to return this June

My husband refuses to let me spend 1 week with my ex-boyfriend to plan his wedding - Woman

House of Reps receives proposal to change Nigeria's name to UAR

NYSC DG says Corps members can be mobilised for war

Airplane gets stuck in mud at airport after skidding off the runway (video)

Masquerade screams as bullet penetrates him after spiritual powers failed

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison official to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3 (video)

Joyce Dzidzor tests positive for HIV on live TV after claiming she's negative (WATCH)