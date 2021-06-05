Skincare Secrets: Skincare for people who do not care about it

I have come bearing good news, there are few things you can do for smoother and healthier skin.

Wash your face

According to dermatologists, washing your face is an essential skincare routine. Your face encounters a lot of dirt during the day, do yourself a favour by washing your face with warm water in the morning and night.

Drink water

Drink water and mind your business for clear skin. According to the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, our skin is made up of 30 % water, drinking water maintains skin turgidity and elasticity.

Get a body scrub/exfoliate!

Exfoliate! Exfoliate! Exfoliate. I would sing this to the high heavens; you need to cleanse your skin as often as possible. Depending on the condition of your skin, choose a body scrub that is not so harsh and scrub once a week.

Moisturize your skin

According to dermatologists, moisturizing your skin has immense benefits. It helps your skin not to become too dry or oily and in turn, makes you fresher.

Use sunscreen