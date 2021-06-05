Skincare Secrets: Skincare for people who do not care about it
Taking care doesn't have to be so much work, you can care of your skin in the following ways.
I have come bearing good news, there are few things you can do for smoother and healthier skin.
Wash your face
According to dermatologists, washing your face is an essential skincare routine. Your face encounters a lot of dirt during the day, do yourself a favour by washing your face with warm water in the morning and night.
Drink water
Drink water and mind your business for clear skin. According to the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, our skin is made up of 30 % water, drinking water maintains skin turgidity and elasticity.
Get a body scrub/exfoliate!
Exfoliate! Exfoliate! Exfoliate. I would sing this to the high heavens; you need to cleanse your skin as often as possible. Depending on the condition of your skin, choose a body scrub that is not so harsh and scrub once a week.
Moisturize your skin
According to dermatologists, moisturizing your skin has immense benefits. It helps your skin not to become too dry or oily and in turn, makes you fresher.
Use sunscreen
Though you might not get sunburned but harsh UV rays will harm your skin more than you can know so always use sunscreen before you leave your house.
