Skincare Secrets: How to clean your makeup properly

Temi Iwalaiye

Ladies, the first step to clear skin is cleaning your makeup properly.

Cleansing your skin is the first step to glowing skin
Cleansing your skin is the first step to glowing skin

No matter how tired you are, there is no time when it is okay to leave your makeup on and go to bed.

If you go to bed without cleaning your makeup properly your skin pores get clogged. A clogged skin can lead to acne and pimples.

To clean your makeup, do the following

Bioderma is one of best cleanser around
Bioderma is one of best cleanser around Pulse Nigeria

To clean your makeup properly, you need a makeup cleanser. Gone are the days when people thought of baby wipes and makeup wipes. One ingredient you should look out for when buying makeup remover is micellar water. Do not buy an oil-based cleanser.

No matter how sleepy you are and how much you want to go to bed, you should be thorough when cleaning your makeup.

Pay special attention to your eyes to clean your mascara, liner and eyeshadow. Apply makeup remover around your eyes and wait for a while before wiping it away.

Wipes do not help you clean your makeup properly but, even if you must use them, you still need to use a makeup remover. Wipes push dirt back into your skin pores.

Water and soap should still be part of your makeup cleansing ritual. They make sure your face is thoroughly cleansed.

Removing eye makeup requires special care
Removing eye makeup requires special care [today] Pulse Nigeria

Eye makeup is quite difficult to clean and that is why it requires special attention. Eyeliner, mascara and eyeshadow are applied to your eyelids.

Your eyes are very sensitive. If you do not clean your eye makeup properly, it can lead to eye irritation.

Some people just yank it off their eyelashes forcefully, that is wrong, you should use eye remover lotion around that area.

After cleaning your face, there is a chance that it is going to be dry, so you would need to apply some nighttime moisturizer on your face.

Finally, buy makeup cleansing wipes, do not use cotton wool.

Temi Iwalaiye

