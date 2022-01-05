RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Skincare Secrets: Best moisturisers for different skin types

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Moisturising your skin is important but what is more important is the right moisturiser used based on your skin type.

Moisturise! [Loreal Paris]
A moisturiser is any cream that hydrates your skin, combined with sunscreen they help to get rid of free radicals and UV rays that affect your skin negatively.

You cannot just use any moisturiser, the kind of skin you have should determine the sort of moisturiser you use.

The best way to apply moisturiser is on already damp skin so as to seal in moisture.

There are five skin types and each has a specific moisturiser that fits it.

You can find out your skin type by pressing tissue on your face and seeing the amount of oil it soaks up.

Oily skin - Water-based moisturiser like Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel.

Sensitive skin - Natural products like aloe vera based moisturisers.

Dry skin - An oil-based moisturiser with ingredients like shea butter.

Mature skin - Will also benefit from an oil-based moisturiser.

Normal skin - A good water-based moisturiser is befitting.

