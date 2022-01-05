A moisturiser is any cream that hydrates your skin, combined with sunscreen they help to get rid of free radicals and UV rays that affect your skin negatively.
Skincare Secrets: Best moisturisers for different skin types
Moisturising your skin is important but what is more important is the right moisturiser used based on your skin type.
You cannot just use any moisturiser, the kind of skin you have should determine the sort of moisturiser you use.
The best way to apply moisturiser is on already damp skin so as to seal in moisture.
There are five skin types and each has a specific moisturiser that fits it.
You can find out your skin type by pressing tissue on your face and seeing the amount of oil it soaks up.
Different skin types and the best moisturisers
Oily skin - Water-based moisturiser like Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel.
Sensitive skin - Natural products like aloe vera based moisturisers.
Dry skin - An oil-based moisturiser with ingredients like shea butter.
Mature skin - Will also benefit from an oil-based moisturiser.
Normal skin - A good water-based moisturiser is befitting.
