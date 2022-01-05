Skincare Secrets: Best moisturisers for different skin types

You cannot just use any moisturiser, the kind of skin you have should determine the sort of moisturiser you use.

The best way to apply moisturiser is on already damp skin so as to seal in moisture.

There are five skin types and each has a specific moisturiser that fits it.

You can find out your skin type by pressing tissue on your face and seeing the amount of oil it soaks up.

Different skin types and the best moisturisers

Oily skin - Water-based moisturiser like Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel.

Sensitive skin - Natural products like aloe vera based moisturisers.

Dry skin - An oil-based moisturiser with ingredients like shea butter.

Mature skin - Will also benefit from an oil-based moisturiser.