Skincare Secret: How honey gives clear skin

Temi Iwalaiye

Natural honey when applied to the skin is one of the secrets to clear and beautiful skin.

Honey is great for your skin

If you find yourself battling many skin conditions, instead of packing on more chemical product on your face, using honey will solve your problem in no time.

Honey is gotten from bees Pulse Nigeria

Using honey on your skin has many benefits and helps to maintain a glowing complexion.

Honey is a natural miracle elixir produced by bees and stored in hives. Bee keepers take these hives and extract honey from it.

Natural honey is made by enzyme activity, bacteria and, plant matter, all joining forces to make what we know as honey.

Honey applied topically (rubbed) on the skin has many benefits,

  1. Raw honey helps to clear acne and, other skin conditions eczema, psoriasis and Candida overgrowth. Honey treats acne by offsetting the bacteria on your skin.
  2. Honey also helps with the healing of scars, eczema and other blemishes by reducing inflammation. 
  3. Raw honey exfoliates the skin by getting rid of dirt, dead and dry substances on the skin. These exfoliating properties that honey possesses also help to brighten the skin. 

Rub raw honey on your face/skin or dilute with a little water.

Wait for a few minutes.

Wash it off with a towel.

