Skincare is as simple as drinking water and minding your business

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Having clear skin is as simple as drinking water and minding your business. Yes H2O. A lot of it.

Drink water and mind your business
Drink water and mind your business

Drinking water and a settled mind works magic on your skin.

Are you part of the people who wrinkle their noses when skincare is brought up because you feel it is expensive, time-consuming and complicated?

Or are you on the extreme, overly conscious of your skin and, addicted to buying products?

Looking good is good business. You are confident and happier if your skin is glowing and smooth.

Here is why you should drink a lot of water;

  1. Water moisturizes your skin. A moisturized skin glows.
  2. Water improves the elasticity of your skin. So, it is bye wrinkles!
  3. Water helps to clear acne and blackheads by opening your pores.
  4. Water helps your skin to maintain its PH level 
  5. Water flushes toxins away from your skin

Minding your business means not getting stressed.

A relaxed mind is a healthy body. When we are experiencing a lot of stress, we tend to have pimples breakout.

If you want to have clear skin, do not think too far. Drink a lot of water and mind your business.

