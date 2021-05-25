RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Skincare Secrets: Niacinamide an important ingredient

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Skincare Secrets is content series at Pulse that provides a guide to better skin.

Certain ingredients gives your skin a glow
Certain ingredients gives your skin a glow Pulse Nigeria

We can all have better and more glowing skin if we work hard at it.

Recommended articles

Buying products that have Niacinamide is one of the best decisions you can make for your skin.

Use niacinamide for glowing skin
Use niacinamide for glowing skin Pulse Nigeria

Niacinamide is an essential source of Vitamin B3 for the skin.

It is a supplement that is equally as good as Vitamin C. Your body cannot produce Niacinamide, hence it must be applied topically to it.

Niacinamide helps in the production of proteins that are essential to maintaining elasticity in your skin, the elasticity of your skin helps you to look young and fresh.

It also protects the skin from the sun and other harm that might befall it in the environment.

Some important benefits of Niacinamide

  • It helps with the treatment of acne and eczema
  • It prevents premature ageing.
  • It is a skin brightening mineral
  • Makes your skin moisturized and smooth
  • It helps your skin retain moisture and prevent dryness 
  • Protects the skin from the harmful effect of sunlight

Caution: Be cautious of niacinamide, using it in excess can cause an adverse reaction like skin irritation.

How to use: It works better when paired with other skincare products. Can be applied in the day and night.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Gov Ortom has asked his people to pick up guns and knives against killer herdsmen

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Lawmaker sacks aide who described Boko Haram leader Shekau as a 'true hero'

Why men hurt more than women after breakups