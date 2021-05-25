Skincare Secrets: Niacinamide an important ingredient

Buying products that have Niacinamide is one of the best decisions you can make for your skin.

Niacinamide is an essential source of Vitamin B3 for the skin.

It is a supplement that is equally as good as Vitamin C. Your body cannot produce Niacinamide, hence it must be applied topically to it.

Niacinamide helps in the production of proteins that are essential to maintaining elasticity in your skin, the elasticity of your skin helps you to look young and fresh.

It also protects the skin from the sun and other harm that might befall it in the environment.

Some important benefits of Niacinamide

It helps with the treatment of acne and eczema

It prevents premature ageing.

It is a skin brightening mineral

Makes your skin moisturized and smooth

It helps your skin retain moisture and prevent dryness

Protects the skin from the harmful effect of sunlight

Caution: Be cautious of niacinamide, using it in excess can cause an adverse reaction like skin irritation.