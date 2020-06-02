Skin hyperpigmentation in pregnancy: Causes, prevention, remedies

Skin hyperpigmentation during pregnancy is the darkening of the neck area, nipples, genitals, inner thighs, armpits, and the darkening of scars on the body. It can also come with dark patches and discoloration around the arms or other areas.

According to What To Expect When You Are Expecting, up to 90% of pregnant women experience some sort of discoloration.

Causes of hyperpigmentation during pregnancy

Hormones are the major causes of pigmentation and a lot are produced during pregnancy.

Oestrogen

Progesterone

Hormones stimulating melanocytes- The cells in the body produce pigments and cause darker skin, dark patches, freckles, etc.

Hereditary factor is an important one too. If your mum or some of your siblings had skin hyperpigmentation during their pregnancy you will more likely develop them too.

The good news is it does not last long. It starts during pregnancy and will usually fade gradually within a few months after delivery.

Prevention Techniques

Keep your skin under wraps and well covered if you have to go out when it is sunny to avoid sunburns. Moisturize your skin regularly and thoroughly.

Remedies

Protect yourself from excessive sun exposure. The uncovered areas if exposed to the sun regularly will quicken the process. It is best to wear appropriate protective clothing. Use sunscreen on exposed areas. Get enough folic acid through your diet. Exfoliate often with natural products.

