And if you’re truly human, then one question has possibly entered your mind at some point. And that question is, “should you have sex during the coronavirus pandemic?”

Now that everyone is embracing social distancing, you would wonder because it is the direct opposite of having sex. The directive is to stay as physically apart from other humans as you can; so that the virus is less able to spread from person to person. But you'll agree that sex involves the closest type of human contact that there is. And it is important to note that there is currently no vaccine or condom that will protect you against this nasty virus. The goal of social distancing is to “flatten the curve,” keep the number of infections as low as possible so that the health care system is not overwhelmed.

Let's now answer your question, going by what the healthcare experts have said.

It’s almost impossible to practice “social distancing” with family members and people we live with. Especially loved ones with whom we share beds. But what are the risks of intimacy in the time of coronavirus? Experts have weighed in, and the New York Department of Health in the United States has produced a factsheet. Here's a list of points to note if you're considering having sex during the coronavirus pandemic:

While the virus shows up in the faeces of infected people, there's no trace of it yet in semen or vaginal fluid. This means that the virus is not sexually transmitted. It mainly spreads through respiratory droplets. And touching contaminated surfaces is the secondary mode of transmission.

However, kissing is a very common part of sexual intercourse; and the virus is transmitted via saliva. Therefore, the virus can be transmitted by kissing.

There is also evidence of oral-faecal transmission of the Covid-19 and that implies that anal sex may represent a risk for infection.

If you live with a regular sexual partner and you don’t have any symptoms or likely exposure; sex might actually be a really great way to have fun, stay connected and relieve anxiety during this potentially stressful time.

If your partner lives apart from you, visiting them to have sex kind of defeats the whole purpose of social distancing. And health experts really don't think it is advisable.

Keep your sex toys clean, using soap and water.

Sex During The Coronavirus Pandemic: What Are Your Options?

Sexual intercourse may decrease during the next few weeks, but other forms of expressing love; such as sexting, video-calls, reading erotica and masturbation will continue to be options.

If you or a partner may have COVID-19, avoid sex and especially kissing. If you start to feel unwell, you may be about to develop symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath. And if you or your partner has a medical condition that can lead to more severe COVID-19, you may also want to skip sex.

Medical conditions like lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, cancer or a weakened immune system (for example, having unsuppressed HIV and a low CD4 count) increase your risk of COVID-19 infection; and make the disease worse to deal with.

So, do your best to prevent HIV, other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unplanned pregnancy. Condoms, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and having an undetectable viral load all help prevent HIV. While condoms help to prevent other STIs too.

Also, make sure you have an effective form of birth control for the coming weeks.

If you notice any of the COVID-19 symptoms, please call any of these NCDC numbers.

Toll-Free Number: 0800 9700 0010

Whatsapp: +234708 711 0839

SMS Number: +234809 955 5577

Make sure to engage in social distancing and stay safe. Do you have any questions? Share in the comments section

