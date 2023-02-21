ADVERTISEMENT
Scientists might have found the first dildo ever used by humans

Temi Iwalaiye

According to a recent study, ancient Romans may have used a nearly 2,000-year-old wooden device in the shape of a penis as a modern-day dildo.

This ancient object might just be a sex toy [Insider]
This ancient object might just be a sex toy [Insider]

A study that was just released in the journal Antiquity states that researchers initially identified the object as a darning tool for sewing, but they have some reasons to believe it was a sexual object.

The relic was discovered in 1992 in a trench at the Roman Fort of Vindolanda, close to Hadrian's Wall, which originally marked the northwest frontier of the Roman Empire.

It was formally thought to be a darning tool because it was found next to many shoes, clothing accessories, small tools, and craft materials.

The carving, which is 160 mm (6.3 inches) long, with a heavy base and a notched apex could have been employed as a sexual tool, possibly for clitoral stimulation rather than penetration.

The scientists wrote in the study that if the archaeological find is in fact a sex toy, it is the sole known instance of a "non-miniaturized" wooden phallus from the Roman era. If you look attentively at it, it does resemble a penis, but it may be just a pestle too.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

