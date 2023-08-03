Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Scientists develop drug that kills all cancerous tumours

Temi Iwalaiye

Scientists have developed a medication that kills all cancerous tumours while leaving healthy cells alone.

Breakthrough cancer drug discovered [AdobeStock]
Breakthrough cancer drug discovered [AdobeStock]

Recommended articles

This incredible discovery brings a ray of hope to millions worldwide. The innovative drug targets and destroys all cancer tumours while causing no harm to healthy cells.

The City of Hope team's breakthrough centres around the Proliferating Cell Nuclear Antigen (PCNA) protein, which plays an essential role in DNA replication and repair in growing tumours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mutant type of PCNA has long been considered difficult to target for therapy, yet the researchers have succeeded.

The affected form of PCNA has long been thought to be difficult to target for therapy, but the researchers have done the unthinkable by creating the chemical AOH 1996, which successfully targets and kills the mutated PCNA, effectively shutting down cancer cells.

This groundbreaking therapy results from two decades of hard work in research and development. AOH1996 is named after Anna Olivia Healey (AOH), a young child born in 1996 who unfortunately lost her battle with cancer.

The drug was tested in the lab on 70 distinct cancer cells, including those originating from breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin, and lung cancers, and it was found to be effective against all of them.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons fingering may cause bleeding

5 reasons fingering may cause bleeding

5 kinds of butts and clothes that fit them

5 kinds of butts and clothes that fit them

15 Bible verses to help you overcome pornography addiction

15 Bible verses to help you overcome pornography addiction

Should unconventional jobs be taken seriously?

Should unconventional jobs be taken seriously?

5 times Asisat Oshoala wore a power suit and slayed

5 times Asisat Oshoala wore a power suit and slayed

Scientists develop drug that kills all cancerous tumours

Scientists develop drug that kills all cancerous tumours

The OAF Highlife talent show… Nigeria's premiere Highlife talent hunt

The OAF Highlife talent show… Nigeria's premiere Highlife talent hunt

William Lawson’s Naija Highlandah season 2 kicks off with ₦2 Million, UK trip as top prize

William Lawson’s Naija Highlandah season 2 kicks off with ₦2 Million, UK trip as top prize

7 of the highest paying jobs for a comfortable lifestyle in Nigeria

7 of the highest paying jobs for a comfortable lifestyle in Nigeria

Squirting or creaming? 5 things to know about vaginal discharges

Squirting or creaming? 5 things to know about vaginal discharges

5 sex positions that guarantee orgasms

5 sex positions that guarantee orgasms

5 oldest surviving books in the world

5 oldest surviving books in the world

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Take better care of your vagina {buzzfeed}

Squirting or creaming? 5 things to know about vaginal discharges

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

Grey hairs do not increase because they are plucked [philiadephiasun]

Scientists discover the real reason hair turns grey

What are the consequences of abstinence? [istockphoto]

What happens to your body when you abstain from sex?