Beauty/Lifestyle Influencer/Youtube, Aderonke Raji-Adeola, is showing us how to get achieve this quick hair tutorial with your natural hair. Simple and quick!!
It is such a versatile look that can be worn to almost anywhere from work to school to church to dinner to movie dates and so on. It works for any occasion and any hair texture.
Things you need to achieve this look:
- A brush
- A string or thread
- Gel or edge control
- Leave in spray bottle
- Scarf
Watch the tutorial video below: