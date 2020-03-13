Beauty/Lifestyle Influencer/Youtube, Aderonke Raji-Adeola, is showing us how to get achieve this quick hair tutorial with your natural hair. Simple and quick!!

It is such a versatile look that can be worn to almost anywhere from work to school to church to dinner to movie dates and so on. It works for any occasion and any hair texture.

Things you need to achieve this look:

A brush

A string or thread

Gel or edge control

Leave in spray bottle

Scarf

Watch the tutorial video below: