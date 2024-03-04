ADVERTISEMENT
Forget 6 inches, how does it feel to have a 19-inch penis?

Temi Iwalaiye

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera claims the title of the world's largest penis, as certified by the World Record Academy.

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera , the man with the largest penis in the world [freepik]
While Guinness World Records doesn't track this category, Cabrera's claim has garnered significant attention.

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera [The Sun]
However, his unique physical attribute bring significant challenges. According to an interview with the Mexican newspaper Vanguardia, Cabrera struggles to find employment, maintain relationships, and even perform basic tasks like kneeling due to the size of his penis.

First and foremost, it impedes productivity. He says, "I cannot wear a uniform. I cannot move fast, so companies think badly of me." As a result, he's broke and receiving government aid.

Second, he cannot have sex. He tried twice, but the first woman pulled out when she saw what he had, and the second woman had to stop because it hurt too much.

Third, it's difficult for him to sleep. He must place it on its pillow at night to keep it supported.

Lastly, he gets a lot of urinary tract infections.

It's interesting that he does not want to get his penis reduced, he likes the fame and wants to become a porn star.

You know how the saying goes: more money, more problems; perhaps it can be changed to more inches, more problems.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

