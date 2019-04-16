'The incredible feat of design that is couture fashion calls for an equally impressive person to wear it. Our cover star, Rihanna, is fully up to the task. The multitalented artist, entertainer, and entrepreneur wears museum-worthy masterpieces ranging from rainbow Givenchyto embellished Chanel with a confident ease,” Glenda Bailey, Editor in Chief of Harper’s Bazaar, said in a statement about the issue.

For the cover, as well as other photos throughout the shoot, Rihanna rocked a rainbow feathered Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano jumpsuit with embellished accents which matched her bold makeup look.

Rihanna, 31, is constantly surprising all of us when it comes to beauty and fashion, and the singer surprised us once more with her latest cover for the May issue of Harper's Bazaar.

The beauty mogul’s face takes up the entire cover of the magazine, as she rocks bold rainbow eyeshadow and metallic green lips, considering this month’s cover is titled, The Beauty Issue.