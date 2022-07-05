Rihanna, America's youngest self-made billionaire, is the ultimate beauty boss

Even though her music still makes money for her, most of her fortune comes from makeup, skincare and lingerie. All these wealth is amassed from her three retail beauty companies, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.

According to Forbes, she is ranked 21st overall and is the only billionaire under 40. In March, Bloomberg reported Savage X Fenty lingerie was worth $3 billion and planned on going public. Rihanna owns 30% of Savage X Fenty lingerie and half of Fenty Beauty, which earned $550 million in revenue in 2020.

Rihanna's focus on diversity and inclusion by making lingerie and makeup for all skin types and body size and using influencers to market her products has made her a household name.