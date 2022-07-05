RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Rihanna, America's youngest self-made billionaire, is the ultimate beauty boss

Temi Iwalaiye

According to Forbes, Rihanna is the youngest self-made billionaire for the third time in a row.

Rihanna opening a Fenty Beauty store
Rihanna opening a Fenty Beauty store

Rihanna, the 34-year-old singer and entrepreneur from Barbados is worth a whopping $1.4 billion.

Even though her music still makes money for her, most of her fortune comes from makeup, skincare and lingerie. All these wealth is amassed from her three retail beauty companies, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna's Fenty beauty launched across Africa in May
Rihanna's Fenty beauty launched across Africa in May Pulse Nigeria

According to Forbes, she is ranked 21st overall and is the only billionaire under 40. In March, Bloomberg reported Savage X Fenty lingerie was worth $3 billion and planned on going public. Rihanna owns 30% of Savage X Fenty lingerie and half of Fenty Beauty, which earned $550 million in revenue in 2020.

Rihanna's focus on diversity and inclusion by making lingerie and makeup for all skin types and body size and using influencers to market her products has made her a household name.

Only Kim Kardashian ranks higher than her, Kim is worth an estimated $1.8 billion, but she is much older at 41 years old. Kylie Jenner isn’t part of the billionaire’s club anymore, as she is worth only $600 million. All these makes Rihanna, the ultimate beauty boss.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

