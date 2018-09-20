news

Kayan Mata is the name for a group of herbs that are said to supposedly increase sexual potency . They are wildly popular in Northern Nigeria but what do we really know about these mysterious herbs and what are the health implications. Today, we're revealing the truth and the health implications of Kayan mata

What is Kayan Mata?

Kayan Mata or KayanMata literally means a woman’s property. Splitting the word into two halves, Kaya means property while Mata means woman.

However, Kayan Mata is actually a herbs that serve as love or sex enhancers. They are a combination of herbs, fruits and spices. These herbs claim to heighten the sexual feelings of one’s partner. The Kayan Mata herbs originated from the Northern tribes of Nigeria and have actually been used as love enhancers for over five centuries.

These herbs were originally prepared to keep married couples and engaged people together but in recent times they have been abused by misguided young women looking to attract attention from rich men and 'control' them.

Kayan mata could be said to be the one of the most common herbs women in the northern part of Nigeria use in keeping their sex lives alive and well. Herbs that could only be sourced for remotely in some northern states in Nigeria are now been sold all over Nigeria.

The kayan mata herbs constitute of various components ranging from sweetener powders, zuman mata/maza, sweets(women), gold fly/sex drops, lubricants etc. and the best of these can only be prepared in northern states like Sokoto, Maiduguri, Kebbi and Katsina.

According to Stears Business:

Kayan Mata consists of various components ranging from sweets, lubricants, perfumes, makeup, herbs, sweetener powders and spices. The ingredients have evolved over the years, but typically, the products have a base of honey, tiger nuts, camel’s milk, millet, herbs and roots. A lot of the herbs used to create these enhancers are local herbs, making English translations hard to come by.

The Culture of Kayan Mata

The market for Kayan Mata in the North is so large that it has become an industry on its own. As Kayan Mata is a deeply entrenched cultural practice passed on from one generation to another, there is always demand for products.

For example, sex therapist Hauwa Muhammad, popularly known as Jaruuma Empire, charges a significant of money for Kayan Mata. One bottle goes for ₦100,000 and consultations alone cost ₦50,000. She reportedly can see at least 30 women in one week. Lucrative business indeed!

Now, Kayan Mata is slowly moving across the country with more and more people in the southwest adopting the practice, with many Kayan Mata vendors scattered around Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti selling to desperate young women and frustrated wives.

Not quite understanding the entrenched cultural significance, residents of these states may view Kayan Mata as a novelty, but it is a practice backed by 500 years of culture and one that shows that for the women of the North, good sex has a price; a large one at that.

Health Implications

Many Kayan Mata products have proven to have real health benefits to users. Tiger nut milk (Kunun Aya), for example, one of the most common forms of Kayan Mata, has many health benefits. It is rich in amino acids, especially arginine, which is beneficial to those suffering high blood pressure.

However, in recent times, Kayan Mata products have been abused, with some vendors mixing their products with other items to boost their effects. Meanwhile, others advocate for sex enhancers that are dangerous, some of which require bodily violation.

There are many dangers with these new forms of Kayan Mata, and a lot of women do not seem to pay attention. Anything that has to be inserted or clipped is discouraged as they can tear the cervical tissues or risk cervical cancer for the woman. Inserting substances containing high levels of sugar can also lead to yeast infections and increase the risk of the presence of cancerous cells over a prolonged period of time.

This rise in unadulterated Kayan Mata products is particularly worrisome considering the burden of risk is placed on the woman who buys and uses the products rather than her husband who, more often than not, is the reason behind the purchase in the first place. Now, more than ever, it is essential that attention is paid to the health implications of Kayan Mata products.