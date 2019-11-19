Have you been exercising and eating clean, but when you step on the scale, it says you've gained a few pounds? You're not alone.

Working out is already hard enough, without the emotions that go with stepping on the scale and finding out the numbers are going in the opposite direction of your expectations. This situation can be nerve-racking and frustrating.

You might have been trying to figure out what you're doing wrong. Do not panic! Those changes in the scale don’t necessarily mean you’re doing anything wrong. There are some reasons why you're gaining weight while working out.

You don't have to worry about the additional weight while you're working out

These are the reasons you're gaining weight despite working out.

1. Water retention

This is can be one of the reasons your weight keeps increasing. Just when you thought taking water was good for you, it ends up turning against you. Water makes up approximately 65 to 90 percent of a person’s weight, and variation in water content of the human body can move the scale by ten pounds or more from day to day.

2. Muscle gain

It's a no-brainer that when you're working out, you'll gain muscles. When you change your body composition with your workouts by building more dense muscle mass and decreasing your body fat. Your scale weight may increase, while your body fat percentage may decrease. These changes happen over weeks and months, not hours or days.

3. Body response

The way your body respond to exercises could be weight gain

Just because you start exercising doesn’t always mean your body will respond to that immediately. Exercise puts stress on your body, and it can put your body into shock, which ultimately can lead to weight gain. Sometimes, the body just needs time to adjust. Don’t pay too much attention to the scale.