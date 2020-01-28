Watching your ponytail go thinner by the day is one of the most painful things that a woman can experience.

In a struggle to take care of your hair loss, you spend money on several kinds of hair products that ended up bringing little or no change to your hair. Well, the good news is there's a solution. Almond oil is one such ingredient that can be used to curb hair loss.

Almond oil is one of the best oils in skin and hair care. This product contains high levels of vitamin E and essential nutrients for health and is considered as a necessary ingredient in most beauty products. Today's article will show you why almond oil is the perfect cure for hair loss.

1. Nourishes hair

Almond oil softens hair while adding shine

Almond oil softens hair while adding shine. This is because of its high content of fatty acids and proteins. The nutrients penetrate deep into the scalp and hair shaft, nourishing each strand of hair, making them glossy and strong. It is also relatively non-sticky and easy to wash off.

2. The rich content of antioxidants

The vitamin E present in almond oil is rich in antioxidants that help fight damage, keeping the hair strong and shiny. Free radicals are a huge problem when it comes to hair health. Antioxidants help neutralize them, maintaining hair health.

3. Improves blood circulation

Massaging almond oil into your scalp helps improve blood circulation. This ensures that your follicles are better nourished so they can produce healthy hair.

Apply a small amount of almond oil to the palm of your hand, then apply it to your tresses and oily skin. You should use your fingers to massage it into your hair and scalp gently. Massaging your head with almond oil will help stimulate new hair growth, condition and protect your hair.