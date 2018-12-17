This Pulse List gives you the run down of the top 8 skin care and beauty brands in Nigeria based on popularity, innovation and positive reviews.

See if you cannot incorporate these brands into your beauty routine in the new year.

Arami

Arami is a Nigerian-based skincare brand that was created to provide essentials for a simple, fuss-free routine. The company was founded on two major beliefs- your skin doesn’t need complex products to thrive and that natural ingredients are best.

Arami is great because of their focus on natural, raw, locally-sourced ingredients which are very kind to the skin. Their Glow Oll and their Rose water toner ‘Elixir’ are beauty must-haves.

2. Ajali

The Nigerian beauty industry is thriving with a plethora of brands creating natural and sustainable products. Ajali is an all-natural, completely handmade cosmetics brand established in 2013 to promote local industry and create awareness for living a healthy life.

Ajali’s entire range is 100% natural, preservative-free and diligently hand-made in Nigeria. Their products are suitable for everyone and open a very important conversation on social responsibility in the indigenous beauty industry.

3. Skin Apothecary

The Skin Apothecary, founded by beauty expert Naomi Umunna, is a Nigerian-based skincare brand dedicated to creating great products using natural and raw ingredients. Their liquid black soap is a bestseller because of its proven healing properties. The lightweight soap helps heal problem skin, clear complexion and improve overall skin conditions.

The a rich blend of potent ingredients in the black soap make it, quite literally, liquid gold and is testament to the quality that the Skin Apothecary puts into every single product. If you fancy something a little special, try their whipped Bubblegum flavoured shea butter, a fun and luxurious treat for your skin.

4. Nuban Beauty

Indigenous beauty brand, Nuban Beauty, was created by super-MUA Jane Ogu from Flawless Faces by Jane and Stella Ndekile, a Lagos based Medical Laboratory Scientist and part-time makeup artist. According to the duo Nuban Beauty was born from a 'great passion for makeup & beauty and the need to provide high quality makeup products with international standard for the African makeup lovers.'

The brand is dedicated to giving you the very best of makeup and beauty with major focus on providing quality and affordable makeup products designed specially for the African woman. Many makeup artists have raved about the quality of their beauty blenders, which rival their international counterparts, and the existence of the brand is a huge leap forward for homegrown beauty brands. We expect even bigger things from Niban Beauty in 2019.

5. Dabota Cosmetics

Dabota Cosmetics, created by ex-beauty queen Dabota Lawson, specialises in the production of an array of high-quality makeup and skincare products. Dabota says she has always been passionate about beauty and in tribute to her beauty queen days, the brand’s tagline is ‘Made for Queens’.

Though the brand began, marred in controversy, it has since risen from strength to strength and become a firm celebrity favourite. Dabota’s mineral icing sugar, a loose powder highlight is a particular favourite. Dabota has grown to become quite the beauty entrepreneur and created a formidable product.

6. Zaron

Zaron was begun in the United Kingdom in 2010 and is now one of the leading global cosmetics brands for women of colour. Zaron provides an assortment of cosmetic products carefully formulated to suit diverse women of colour and their various skin types.

Zaron products are manufactured according to international standards in an environmentally sustainable manner to deliver consistency, quality and value to consumers in ways that accentuate physical beauty, engender inner satisfaction and self-esteem. Zaron provided the blueprint for many Nigerian beauty brands today and still remains one of the most respected and popular brands till this date.

7. R & R Luxury

R&R Luxury was founded in 2010 by beauty entrepreneur, Valerie Obaze, just after the birth of her first daughter, Rebecca-Rose (R&R). As one of the first luxury, natural beauty brands in Nigeria, Valerie Obaze has since created a range of luscious award-winning beauty formulations after starting the brand 8 years ago, mixing and developing formulas by hand in her home kitchen.

R&R is a luxury beauty brand founded on the philosophy of transforming one of nature's purest and richest gifts, shea, into the most enriching beauty products The brand has grown organically to produce a wide range of 100% natural beauty and body care products such as body oils and soaps, scented candles and other essential oil. This year, the brand opened their flagship brick and mortar store, a one-stop shop for all your beauty needs.

8 .YouSkin Beauty

YouSkin beauty is a relatively new beauty brand that is revolutionising the Nigerian beauty game with an effective range of toners, cleansers and acids. Created by Youtopia beauty, YouSkin is dedicated to restoring your skin back to its element.

Their Vitamin C cleanser is a game-changer. With ingredients including rosehip oil, vitamin C, aloe v

era and licorice root extract, the cleanser boosts skin’s collagen production to give you firmer, more plump skin and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. We can’t resist an anti-aging product!