Pulse List 2018: Top 10 Makeup Artists of 2018

news

It’s that time of year again and we are back with the list of the top 10 makeup artists in Nigeria for 2018.

Makeup artistry is big business here with studios being filled to the brim with willing customers all waiting to be transformed by these blessed hands.

This year’s list has been judged based on popularity, social media presence, relevance and overall impact on the industry as a whole.

Take a look at this year’s list of the very best makeup artists for 2018!

1. Anita Brows

Anita Brows, whose real name is Anita Adetoye, has risen through the ranks to become one of the foremost makeup artists in Nigeria. Anita was one of the first Nigerian makeup artists to harness the power of social media, namely Instagram, and use it to successfully promote her brand and build a following.

Thanks to her relationship with long-time client and friend Toke Makinwa, Anita’s skills were showcased to the world and from there, her business thrived. Earlier this year, Anita Adetoye made the #Forbes30under30 list, an an annual list to recognise some of the brightest young entrepreneurs and moguls in the making across the continent.

She is one of the first Nigerian makeup-artists to nail a signature look and build her brand thanks to her clean yet subtly glamorous approach to her looks. Anita has now amassed a legion of celebrity fans including Sharon Ooja, Aduke Bey and Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi.

2. Joyce Jacob Beauty

Joyce Jacobs has garnered a following of nearly 70k thanks to her classic, simple approach to makeup. Now as ‘Africa’s leading award- winning MUA, Joyce has worked with high-profile clients including Mo Abudu, Idia Aisien and is a favourite of African music sensation, Tiwa Savage.

The eponymous label, which launched in 2009 has made major strides with Joyce being the driven, ambitious force behind it. Joyce Jacob Beauty is determined to be one the most powerful beauty brands on the continent.

Joyce has a flair for striking yet subtle makeup looks and her signature style leaves her special clients feeling special and beautiful whilst still very much, looking like the best versions of themselves..

3. Doranne Beauty

Theodora Mogo is the Head Makeup Artist and Creative Director at Doranne Beauty Makeup Artistry Company. Doranne Beauty is a firm favourite among celebrities and socialites alike. Started in 2013, Doranne Beauty has built a stellar reputation in the industry with beautiful Theodora being the face of the young, fun brand.

With two locations, one in Ikeja and the other in Lekki, Doranne Beauty is making women feel beautiful on both sides of the bridge. Doranne Beauty focusses on a radiant glow and dewy, healthy looking skin making all their customers look incredible.

4. Flawless Faces by Jane

Jane Ogu is an award-winning celebrity makeup artist and beauty teacher with over ten years of experience in the industry and an Instagram following of over 100k loyal fans.. The renowned makeup artist is known for her impeccable work and impressive finish leaving her clients looking quite literally ‘flawless’.

She has worked with lots of celebrities and has hosted a string of successful sold out makeup master-classes with fans eager to get in on her magic makeup action. Having trained over 5000 students during her career span, Jane is definitely paying it forward to budding beauty entrepreneurs and inspiring a new generation of MUAs.

Flawless Faces by Jane has a long roster of high-profile clients including Genevieve Nnaji, Mimi Onalaja and Beverly Naya. The brand is best known for its stunning bridal make-up with Jane being the go-to for most brides who want to stun on their big day.

5. Bregha Beauty

Bisola Regha is a talented Inglot makeup artist who has made a name for herself in the industry thanks to her winning ability to bring out the very best in every single client and transform them into glamazons.

Be it soft or bold glam, Bregha Beauty can nail the look and working with Inglot, one of the foremost international beauty brands in the world, she’s bound to have picked up some fire skills.

6. Jide of St. Ola

Olajide David Okerayi is a Nigerian makeup artist based in Abuja. He is also the founder of St. Ola Makeup Studio and is well-known for his work with models and celebrities alike. He is a self-taught makeup artist who was inspired to enter the field thanks to a passion for beauty.

He also pays it forward, acting as a mentor for budding makeup artist like himself. acts as a mentor for aspiring makeup artists. He has succeeded in empowering many people in the industry and is credited with quick starting many careers through his diligent mentorship.

Jide is a master when it comes to natural makeup. His signature is subtle, understated looks that leave the clients still looking very much like themselves, just with a little something extra.,

7. Dazeita

Mildred Mamza is the genius behind Dazeita. Abuja- based Millie is known for painting the faces of beautiful Northern brides. Millie, who decided to pursue her love of makeup shortly before graduating, was taught professionally at Sleek Studio and has gone on to make a name for herself in the beauty industry.

When it comes to Millie, there’s a clear difference in her make-up style. She opts to enhance and not transform, allowing the true beauty of her clients to shine through. Her skin work is near flawless and she manages to keep her looks subtle yet absolutely stunning.

If you want a natural, soft glow, Millie is your woman.

8. D’artiste By Dodos

With a staggering 76k followers on Instagram, the woman behind IamDodos, Dodos Uvieghara, is one of the most sought after MUA's in Lagos. Dodos, who is also a beauty and style blogger, knows how to create the most flawless and natural looks. Dodos takes pride in celebrating the skin you’re in and specialises in making up melanin-rich skin. Her colour matching is next to none and her skin work is near flawless.

She's great at highlighting the natural beauty of her clients and accentuating their best features in the most subtle and stunning way. If you want to look the best version of you, if you crave your skin but better then Dodos is the girl for you.

9. Tennycoco

Teniola Kashaam is the melanin beauty behind Tennycoco beauty. Teniola hit headlines when she publicly announced that she had been bleaching for years and had finally seen the light. Tennycoco is now an advocate for loving the skin you are in and extends self-confidence to her clients.

Teniola specialises in out and out glam. Her looks make women look like walking goddesses with a slick of glitter winged eyeliner being her special signature. Her skin work is sumptuous and dewy making her clients skin look healthy and radiant.

If you’re going for a special event and you want to look drop dead gorgeous, Tennycoco is your woman.

10. Bibyonce

If there's any Nigerian MUA that has managed to create a signature look, it's Bebe Omagbemi, popularly known as Bibyonce. The MUA transforms her clients into elfin beauties and for this creative MUA, it's all in the eyes.

She uses makeup to create these baby doll eyes complete with the wispiest, most fluttery lashes you have ever seen. No woman leaves looking the same after being touched by Bebe.