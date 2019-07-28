There are loads of makeup products ladies especially swear by, the ones that deliver on promises that are worth every penny.

Makeup products, granted work differently universally as sometimes the efficiency of a particular one can be based on weather conditions, skin colour and type and more making it difficult to place if it works well or not.

However some products work well across skin types and tones and deliver just what they promise and you won't have to break the bank to use them.

These products are seen very well around and they work just perfect and are all pocket friendly, (if you didn't know about them before now they are definitely worth trying out) check on seven (7) different ones you should try out:

1. Milani (Powder) Minerals Compact Makeup

Presented a as powder is brilliant to keep the face looking fresh all day; It comes in different tones to suit different skin. It finishes velvety and stays in place for longer. It's pocket friendly as it comes at under N3000.

2. Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer

Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer is perfect as a foundation and concealer combined. It delivers on its waterproof promises as it stays put on the face, beating through sweats and water!

It has an effortless finish so the skin is done even when the weather is harsh. It a must try product as a little over N3,000.

3. House Of Tara Eyebrow Pencils

House of Tara Eyebrow Pencils are perfect for defining the brows. They come at a N1,000 retail tag. They are known to stay put which works great for ladies who love to define their brows with pencils.

Cheat:Snag them in vibrant shades and use the as lipliner as well as filling in the lips for lasting lip colour.

4. LA Girl HD Pro Conceal

LA Girl HD Pro Conceal has become a go to for concealing as well as the highly popular highlight and contour trend. They give the perfect coverage and don't crease. They feature a felt tip top making aplication very smooth and not messy at all.

At a little over N1000, the LA Girl HD Pro Conceal are must haves in different colours.

5. Maybelline Fit Me Matte and Poreless Foundation

Maybelline Fit Me Matte and Poreless Foundation creates a poreless, flawless finish. It glides on the skin to give an impressive coverage that ensures the makeup sits on all day long.

It retails at around N4000.

6. Maybelline Baby Lips

Maybelline baby Lips has fast become one of the bestselling Maybelline products all over. Its a pocket friendly line of clear and coloured intensely moisturizing lip balm. It's presented in vibrant tubes and rolled up like lipsticks.

At an affordable price of N1000, Baby Lips are worth every penny.

7. Mary Kay Full Coverage Foundation

Mary Kay products are common and have been around for a while though the dupes are all over stores, the authentic full coverage foundation from the renowned makeup brand works perfectly for all skin types and give flawless coverage.

At a over N2000, they are a steal (Make sure you get them from authorized resellers to avoid buying the fake)