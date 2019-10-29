Protective hairstyles never go out of trends as they help you maintain and grow your natural or multi textured hair.

As the cold season begins to creep in, it's advisable to keep your hair protected and stylish simultaneously. The hairstyle has grown beyond Nigeria and extended to the other parts of the world.

Over the years, we have been seen rocking the hairstyles. From the locs, twist and box braids, protective hairstyles are one of the styles you should be rocking this season.

We have carefully selected the best of hairstyles from your favorite celebrities that will serve as an inspiration for your next hairstyle.

Here are some looks that can inspire you.

Seyi Shay rocked the tight twist from the faux locs trend. You can change the stereotype by rocking this style.

Dakore Egbuson Akande looks super amazing in her skinny faux locs and we're in love with it.

Ronke Raji rocked the gold loose faux locs which another way to rock this type of protective hairstyle.

Tiwa Savage rocked the tight knotle braids which would definitely look good on you.

Bolanle rocked the loose faux locs that totally looked good on her. You can make this style the next time you visit the salon.