Ejaculation can be called ‘premature’ if it happens less than 2 minutes into having penetrative sex. But, the official times for what’s classed as ‘premature’ ejaculation can change between different countries, cultures, and healthcare experts. Still, most experts agree that if sex lasts less than 2 minutes, and ejaculation occurs, then it can be called a premature ejaculation.

There are two types of premature ejaculation:

primary premature ejaculation – where you have always had the problem

secondary premature ejaculation (or "acquired premature ejaculation") – where you recently developed the problem

The causes of primary premature ejaculation are often psychological, such as having a traumatic sexual experience at an early age. Secondary premature ejaculation can be caused by both psychological and physical factors. Physical causes can include drinking too much alcohol and inflammation of the prostate.

However, hope is not lost because there are several ways one can delay ejaculation and improve the quality of their sex life.

Here are 7 techniques you can try right away!

1. The squeeze technique

You or your partner masturbates you and stops before you ejaculate

They then squeeze the head of your penis for 10-20 seconds

They let go of your penis for 30 seconds and then resume masturbation

Repeat this process several times before ejaculation is allowed to happen

2. The stop-go technique

Similar to the squeeze technique

Your partner doesn’t squeeze your penis though

When you have built your confidence about delaying ejaculation, you can have sex, stopping and starting as needed

3. Condoms

Condoms may decrease penis sensitivity, which can help delay ejaculation. There are 'Climax control' condoms available in most pharmacies which contain numbing agents such as benzocaine or lidocaine or are made of thicker latex in order to delay ejaculation.

4. Topical Anesthetics

Anesthetic creams and sprays that contain a numbing agent, such as benzocaine, lidocaine or prilocaine, are sometimes used to treat premature ejaculation. These products are applied to the penis 10 to 15 minutes before sex to reduce sensation and help delay ejaculation.

5. Counselling

This approach involves talking with a mental health provider about your relationships and past experiences which may have inadvertently affected your sex life. Therapy sessions can help you reduce performance anxiety and find better ways of coping with stress. Counseling is most likely to help when it's used in combination with drug therapy.

Premature ejaculation can cause partners to feel less connected or hurt so talking about the problem is very important.

6. Pelvic Floor exercises

Strengthening your pelvic muscles is one of the most effective ways to prevent the onset of premature ejaculation. The pelvic muscles, which support and help control the penis, have the ability to short circuit premature ejaculation when they are actively engaged immediately before ejaculation is allowed to occur.

For most men these muscles are weak and get weaker with age, increasing the likelihood of premature ejaculation.

Pelvic floor exercises such as kegel exercises strengthen the pubococcygeus (PC) muscle, which contracts during orgasm; a well-toned muscle means better control. (To locate the muscle: When you urinate, tense up and interrupt the flow; what you’re clenching is the PC muscle.) It is recommended that you do several sets of Kegels every day.

7. The 'down tempo' method

This technique requires you to slow the pace of pelvic thrusting and varying the angle and depth of penetration before the “point of no return.” When done in conjunction with engaging your pelvic muscles this approach becomes very effective.