Pregnancy food : Can a pregnant woman eat egusi?

You're careful about the kind of food you eat, the drugs you take, and the general wellbeing of your body. Many women in Nigeria eat a lot of soups during pregnancy because of the natural ingredients used to prepare them. But is egusi soup good for a pregnant woman?

Is egusi soup good for a pregnant woman?

Egusi is a popular soup in Nigeria. It is got from the fat- and protein-rich seeds of certain cucurbitaceous plants (squash, melon, gourd). You would hardly enter any restaurant and find that they don't have egusi soup. As the name suggests, egusi is the main ingredient in this soup. Other ingredients include:

Water

Red oil

Vegetables (bitter leaves, spinach, ugu)

Pepper

Shrimps

Fish

Beef

Crayfish

Other seasonings of your choice

Egusi itself has a lot of health benefits, not just for pregnant women but for anyone who enjoys 'swallow.' The vitamins B1 and B2 contained in egusi help to improve your appetite during pregnancy. Egusi is rich in other vitamins like vitamin E and alpha-tocopherol. Vitamin E works to improve the overall health of your skin, helping reduce dry skin and other skin conditions during pregnancy. While alpha-tocopherol is present in a lot of skincare products, helping to reduce wrinkles on the skin.

Furthermore, some women suffer from constipation during pregnancy. The consumption of egusi will help with this problem since it improves the proper digestion of the food you eat. The dietary fibre present in egusi also helps control the movements in your bowels during pregnancy.

Other Healthy Foods

And there's more. Amazingly, methanol extract from egusi is used as a traditional way of reducing swelling in the body. Many pregnant women have swellings around their legs during pregnancy. Therefore, the consumption of egusi will help ease your swelling during pregnancy.

Also, the fatty acids in egusi mean that they help reduce the amount of cholesterol in your blood. Excess cholesterol is known to cause heart disease. There are other ingredients used to prepare egusi soup. Fish, shrimps, and vegetables are all healthy for pregnant women, especially vegetables. Therefore, yes can boldly be said to the question of whether egusi soup is good for pregnant women.

There are other healthy soups for you during pregnancy. These soups are delicious as well as beneficial to your overall health during pregnancy. Vegetable soup is great for both you and the baby. Vegetables support the development of your baby because of the rich vitamins they contain. While fish or goat pepper soup helps keep nausea away for women who suffer it during pregnancy. Also, okra soup belongs in this list of pregnancy soups. Okra contains fibre that is also good for your baby's development.

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com