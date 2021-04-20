Postpartum hair loss: Causes & what to do about it

That’s Postpartum Hair Loss.

What causes postpartum hair loss?

Did you know? An average person loses about 100 hair strands a day, but because it doesn’t happen all at once, you may not even notice it happening. However, during pregnancy, the hormones keep those hairs from falling out and as expected, once those hormones drop back to normal, the extra hairs fall off, too.

Pulse Nigeria

What to do about it

1. Be Gentle with your hair while brushing

If you are in your hair shedding season, you should shampoo only when necessary and be gentle when brushing to prevent excess hair loss.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Avoid blow-dryers and curling and flat irons if you can

Skip all the straightening, heat drying and styling sessions till shedding stops. Also, avoid chemically based treatments like highlights, perms and so on.

3. Talk to hair experts for product recommendation

If the shedding is much, we’ll advise you to talk to an expert who can recommend products you can use to reduce it and also share other hair care tips with you.