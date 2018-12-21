This was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of Dala Local Government, Alhaji Haruna Gunduwawa, in Kano on Friday.

He said that there were no reports of rejection and non-compliance from parents in the area.

In the statement, Hajiya Aishatu Sani, the Primary Healthcare Coordinator of the area, described the immunisation exercise as impressive, adding that it showed the acceptance of the vaccination among residents of the area.

The coordinator also said that the exercise was administered free of charge to infants at all health facilities of the local government.

Sani lauded the area council, traditional institutions, and non-governmental organisations for their support to healthcare delivery services in the area.