Playing video games makes kids more intelligent, new study reveals

According to research published in JAMA Network Open, kids who play video games for three or more hours per day outperformed kids who don't play video games on tests of memory and impulse control.
Most parents are concerned if their kids are always playing games, but a recent study indicated that gaming may actually increase cognitive ability.
The Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study is the largest long-term study of brain development and child health. The brain scan of more than 2,000 children was analyzed by researchers.
Children aged nine and ten were divided into two groups: those who never play video games and those who play for three or more hours per day. The result of their research was the group of young gamers displayed increased brain activity in frontal regions linked to cognitive and mental exercises and less activity in regions related to vision.
Researchers postulate that the mental demands of video games and an increase in visual processing capabilities are the reason for this.
Previous studies have connected video games to aggression, violence, and depression, but the most recent study revealed no substantial differences in the mental and behavioural problems of young gamers and non-gamers.
