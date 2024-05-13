ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

6 places you shouldn't seek shelter when it's raining

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

When the rain starts pouring, our first instinct is often to find shelter.

Places you shouldn't seek shelter when it's raining
Places you shouldn't seek shelter when it's raining

However, not all shelters are created equal, and some can be downright dangerous during a storm. Here’s a look at some places you should avoid when seeking refuge from the rain.

Recommended articles

It might seem natural to dash under a large tree, but this can be one of the most hazardous places to shelter. Trees attract lightning due to their height and isolated nature.

If a tree is struck by lightning, the electrical surge can travel through the tree and into the ground, potentially causing serious injuries to anyone nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metal conducts electricity, making metal sheds, bus shelters, and other similar structures risky places to hide during a thunderstorm. They can attract lightning and, if struck, the electrical current will pass through the metal and possibly anyone taking shelter inside.

While it might be tempting to head to a hilltop or elevated area to wait out a rainstorm, high ground is another lightning magnet. Lightning typically strikes the highest point in an area, so being on high ground increases your risk of a dangerous encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes, ponds, and rivers are poor choices for shelter during rainstorms. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity, so being close to or in water during a thunderstorm increases the risk of electrocution if lightning strikes nearby.

Standing in an open field with no protection is essentially making yourself the tallest object in an area, which increases your risk of being struck by lightning.

If caught in an open field, the safest thing to do is to crouch down with your feet together and head tucked, minimizing contact with the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

While underpasses can protect from rain, they're not safe during heavy rainstorms that could lead to flooding. Roadways can quickly become hazardous with poor visibility and the potential for hydroplaning or getting stranded due to rising water levels.

Understanding where not to shelter during a rainstorm is crucial for your safety. Instead of using these risky spots, seek shelter in sturdy, enclosed buildings whenever possible.

If a building isn't available, a car with a hard top can also provide safe refuge. Always prioritize safety and plan ahead when bad weather is forecasted, ensuring you have access to appropriate and safe sheltering options.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

6 places you shouldn't seek shelter when it's raining

6 places you shouldn't seek shelter when it's raining

What to know about the bride kidnapping tradition in these parts of the world

What to know about the bride kidnapping tradition in these parts of the world

Here’s how good sleep benefits your skin and health

Here’s how good sleep benefits your skin and health

How to acquire Ghanaian citizenship in 8 steps

How to acquire Ghanaian citizenship in 8 steps

5 ways to work on your communication skills as an introvert

5 ways to work on your communication skills as an introvert

What to know about the small penis syndrome

What to know about the small penis syndrome

How to quickly recover from a hangover

How to quickly recover from a hangover

The cleanest water to drink according to scientists - It’s not bottled water

The cleanest water to drink according to scientists - It’s not bottled water

Top 10 tourist attraction spots you should watch out for pickpockets

Top 10 tourist attraction spots you should watch out for pickpockets

5 dangers of staying in a fumigated space

5 dangers of staying in a fumigated space

Why people of this country dig up dead bodies to dance and party

Why people of this country dig up dead bodies to dance and party

These 9 common issues may actually be signs you're about to have a stroke

These 9 common issues may actually be signs you're about to have a stroke

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lack of access to fresh air may result in problems with the functioning of the respiratory system [Shutterstock]

World's 100 most polluted cities are in the same continent — it's not the 1 you think

A man eating while on the floor

3 eating disorders that should have you concerned about your mental health

Post partum depression(inhabitat)

Here's all you need to know about postpartum depression

West Africa Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Landscapes Gets a Boost: A look back at Medlab & Pharmaconex

West Africa Healthcare, Pharmaceutical Landscapes gets a boost: Medlab & Pharmaconex