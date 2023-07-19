ADVERTISEMENT
10 most expensive and cheapest countries for women on their period

Temi Iwalaiye

What are the best and worst countries for women to have their period in? Spoiler alert, Nigeria is one of the worst countries.

Menstruation blues are quite normal [Getty]

Women have used a variety of devices and methods throughout history. According to historical accounts, primitive tampons were made in Ancient Egypt from papyrus, while the Romans chose wool. Herbal teas, balms, and alcohol were among the treatments for menstrual cramps.

Sanitary napkins (or pads), tampons, reusable menstrual cups, eco-friendly underwear, and other period-related products are more readily available and safer than ever. However, the World Bank estimates that 500 million women globally face period poverty, which is characterized (partly) by a lack of access to period supplies.

Menstrual-hygiene products.
Period products cost just 0.12% of the average woman's monthly salary in the UK, which is the country with the lowest prices. By eliminating the tampon tax in 2021, the UK took steps to boost affordability. A year later, Scotland became the first nation in the world to make period products freely available.

The U.S. (0.20%), one of the most affordable countries in our ranking, has one of the highest average per capita incomes in the world.

The African continent is home to the top five most expensive destinations in the world for menstruation. Period supplies prices have surged due to inflamed inflation, with Algeria taking the lead at a staggering 14.8%. One in ten girls miss school on the continent due to period poverty because they lack access to supplies or private, secure facilities to manage their periods.

  1. United Kingdom - 0.12%
  2. Switzerland - 0.14%
  3. Luxembourg - 0.19%
  4. USA - 0.20%
  5. Australia - 0.22%
  6. Netherlands - 0.24%
  7. Norway - 0.24%
  8. Sweden - 0.27%
  9. Slovakia - 0.29%
  10. Poland - 0.31%
  1. Algeria - 14.80%
  2. Zambia - 10.93%
  3. Nigeria - 10.93%
  4. Ghana - 9.39%
  5. Zimbabwe - 9.27
  6. Kyrgystan - 9.05%
  7. Honduras - 8.54%
  8. Jordan - 8.38%
  9. Laos - 8.33%
  10. Cambodia - 7.74%
