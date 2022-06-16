RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Period Acne: How to take care of your skin at that time of the month

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Every woman knows her face and body change according to her menstrual cycle.

Period acne can be distressing [afpg]
Period acne can be distressing [afpg]

For some women, there is an ovulation glow. Their skin shines with a visible freshness and plumpness to her complexion as if nature is beckoning her to get pregnant.

Recommended articles

For others, the days leading up to her period can lead to massive acne breakouts.

When you are on your period, it is normal to notice, especially if you are acne prone, dull skin and acne.

Period acne is caused by hormones. The production of progesterone falls and estrogen (female sex hormones) levels rise and cause an excess secretion of oil which clogs your pores and causes you to break out.

So, how can you deal with period acne?

  1. Before your period. take Vitamin A or its derivatives so your pores are not clogged. Vitamin A moisturizes the skin and prevents breakouts.
  2. Using cleansers and toners that contain benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid will unclog your pore or natural ingredients like cucumber and green tea.
  3. Another great way to ensure your pores don’t get clogged during your period is using a toner that provides natural moisture and has ingredients like aloe vera, cucumber hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides.  
  4. Getting enough rest before your period comes is also a good idea. Stress and lack of sleep will cause you to break out.
  5. Use a clay mask to absorb the oil on your face.
  6. Niacinamide and a light moisturizer will help with oil control.
  7. Birth control pills reduce estrogen and help to clear your skin.

With these few tips, you are ready to fight period acne.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Period Acne: How to take care of your skin at that time of the month

Period Acne: How to take care of your skin at that time of the month

The myth of life abroad

The myth of life abroad

10 ancient tourist spots across Africa

10 ancient tourist spots across Africa

What makes a kiss bad or really good?

What makes a kiss bad or really good?

Omoba Aina: The enslaved Yoruba Princess in England

Omoba Aina: The enslaved Yoruba Princess in England

5 hygienic practices Nigerian men should take more seriously

5 hygienic practices Nigerian men should take more seriously

What to Do if You Have Chronic Pelvic Pain

What to Do if You Have Chronic Pelvic Pain

Style Inspiration: Chioma Good Hair always has the audacity to make fashion statements

Style Inspiration: Chioma Good Hair always has the audacity to make fashion statements

5 benefits of olive oil for hair growth

5 benefits of olive oil for hair growth

Trending

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed [Credit: Eat This, not That]

5 surprising good things sex does to you

Benefits of sex

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes [Wikihow]

5 things to know about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the disorder affecting Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber sharing that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome [People]