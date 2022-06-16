Period Acne: How to take care of your skin at that time of the month

For others, the days leading up to her period can lead to massive acne breakouts.

When you are on your period, it is normal to notice, especially if you are acne prone, dull skin and acne.

Period acne is caused by hormones. The production of progesterone falls and estrogen (female sex hormones) levels rise and cause an excess secretion of oil which clogs your pores and causes you to break out.

So, how can you deal with period acne?

Before your period. take Vitamin A or its derivatives so your pores are not clogged. Vitamin A moisturizes the skin and prevents breakouts. Using cleansers and toners that contain benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid will unclog your pore or natural ingredients like cucumber and green tea. Another great way to ensure your pores don’t get clogged during your period is using a toner that provides natural moisture and has ingredients like aloe vera, cucumber hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides. Getting enough rest before your period comes is also a good idea. Stress and lack of sleep will cause you to break out. Use a clay mask to absorb the oil on your face. Niacinamide and a light moisturizer will help with oil control. Birth control pills reduce estrogen and help to clear your skin.