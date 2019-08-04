According to dermatologists, peeling skin is the damage to and loss of the upper layer of your skin.

It's a condition that may occur because of direct damage to the skin, such as from sunburn or infection. It may also be a sign of an immune system disorder or other diseases.

However, it is important and advisable that you go for a medical checkup in other to know the cause of the peeling skin, especially when you are not certain its an issue that can be overlooked.

Possible causes of peeling skin

As previously mentioned, peeling skin could be the result of different reactions.

It could be your body telling you that you need to drink more water, your skin's rejection of a one or more skin care products, or a radiation poisoning.

Peeling skin could also be an allergic reaction to some sort of food.

Infections, which include Staphylococcus, fungal, and genetic disorder can also lead to this condition.

It could also be as a result of a rare skin disorder called acral peeling skin syndrome that causes painless peeling of the top layer of skin.

Nevertheless, there are specific diseases and conditions that can cause peeling skin, and they include:

Excessive perspiration

Overexposure to the sun and extreme weather conditions

Skin rashes

Reactions to the skin caused by chemicals

Broken blisters or wounds on the skin can lead to peeling during the healing process

Certain types of cancer

Dehydration

Athlete’s foot

Atopic dermatitis (eczema)

Contact dermatitisCutaneous

T-cell lymphoma

Dry skinHyperhidrosis

Jock itch

Kawasaki disease

Medication side effects

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

Pemphigus

Psoriasis

Ringworm (body)

Ringworm (scalp)

Scarlet fever

Seborrheic dermatitis

Staph infections

Stevens-Johnson syndrome

Sunburn

Toxic shock syndrome

Peeling skin syndrome(genetic)

Home remedies for peeling skin

1. Olive oil

Studies have shown that olive oil has skin-nourishing fatty acids that work as an excellent moisturizer for dry skin.

The oil helps coats the skin and locks in moisture. And the vitamin E in it helps the body fight free radicals that are often responsible for skin aging.

How to use olive oil for peeling skin

Do this twice a week until your skin heals completely.

2. Cucumber

Being a natural astringent, cucumber contains plenty of water that helps keep the skin hydrated, as well as alleviating irritation and itching.

In addition, the vitamin C contained in it helps to reduce sunburn and facilitate skin repair.

How to use cucumber for peeling skin

3. Lemon and sugar scrub

Lemon is a strong astringent with an ability to dissolve dead skin cells and help reduce peeling. It also contains healing and soothing properties that are good for the skin.

And when combined with sugar, it becomes a wonderful natural scrub for the skin.

How to use lemon and sugar scrub for peeling skin

However, it is advisable to repeat this remedy once or twice a week.