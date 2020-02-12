Fruits are a very important component of a healthy, balanced diet for diabetic patients and pawpaw is not left out.

Diabetic patients are very careful with their diet because the content of what they consume can affect their health positively and negatively. Pawpaw is an important part of a diabetic patient's diet. Thankfully, it's an easily accessible fruit as you can find it in the market.

According to research, consuming pawpaw reduces the risk of diabetes, heart-related disease and, more. Diabetic patients are at a high risk of getting a heart disease. When you consume pawpaw, the anti-oxidants present prevent further cell damage. This eventually keeps the heart and nervous ailments at bay.

Pawpaw contains several vitamins and antioxidants that help to maintain the health of a diabetic patient. The fruit has a high fibre and water content which makes it suitable for preventing constipation and promoting a healthy digestive tract.

Papain, which is the antioxidant present in pawpaw controls insulin, blood glucose, and lipid levels. Regular consumption of pawpaw helps to delay the progression of type 2 diabetes to type 1. The most interesting part of consuming pawpaw is it's filling effect. You won't have to eat in the next 3 hours when you have it for breakfast.