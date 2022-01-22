Obesity in children- what parents can do to prevent it

Obesity is linked with many health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. In this blog post, we will discuss the steps parents can take now to prevent obesity in their children later on in life.

Parents can make a difference by:

1. Making sure their children have a balanced diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables:

Many children nowadays detest the taste of vegetables, and would pick any other meal (no matter how unhealthy) over the healthy greens. Parents need to make sure their children have a variety of healthy foods, and that includes vegetables. Parents should also refrain from giving their children unhealthy snacks such as candy bars or potato chips.

A balanced diet is key to maintaining a healthy weight, and it's something all parents should strive for. It can be difficult to get your children to eat healthy foods, but it's worth the effort, as fruits and vegetables are packed with nutrients that children need to grow and develop properly.

2. Limiting processed foods and sugary drinks:

Burgers, fries, and coca-cola are the go-to meals for gen Z children. Unbeknownst to them, these foods are slowly killing them. Parents need to be more mindful of the food their children are eating, and make sure they're not consuming too many processed foods or sugary drinks.

Processed foods and sugary drinks are loaded with unhealthy fats and sugars that can contribute to obesity. Limiting these types of foods is important in preventing childhood obesity.

3. Encouraging physical activity:

Exercise, they say, is the key to a healthy life. And it's true - children need to be physically active in order to maintain a healthy weight. Parents can encourage their children to participate in physical activities by signing them up for sports teams, going on family walks/hikes, or playing physical games.

Physical activity is an important part of a healthy lifestyle, and it's something all children should participate in. Parents can make it fun for their children by joining in on the activities and making them a family affair.

4. Teaching their children healthy habits that will last a lifetime:

Obesity is not only a physical problem, but it's also a mental one. Children who are obese often feel ashamed and embarrassed of their weight, which can lead to depression and low self-esteem. Parents need to teach their children healthy habits that will last them a lifetime.

Healthy habits such as eating healthy foods, being physically active, and maintaining a positive outlook on life are essential for preventing obesity. Parents should start teaching their children these habits at a young age, so that they will continue to practice them as they grow older.