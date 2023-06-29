NIVEA Nigeria celebrates radiance & beauty for your shade of beautiful.

The brand’s success over the years is based on recognizing social and cultural differences and responding with game changing innovative products that are relevant to the consumers.

At the helm of the NIVEA launch of this new range and celebrating the unique shades of the skin of women from all over Nigeria are;

Award-winning Actor, Producer, Entrepreneur and Content Creator Beverly Naya. Famous for the award-winning documentary 'Skin', which has screened at over fifteen festivals around the world, including Cannes and Pan African Film Festival.

It also broke records as the first Nigerian documentary to be featured on Netflix. Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, an award-winning actor, producer, director, and undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s most-loved onscreen sweethearts. Best known for her role in the award-winning M-net television series “Tinsel”.

Somto Onwuazombe Model, fashion and skincare influence. Lydia Stanley SFX artiste, Digital creator, beauty influencer and YouTuber. Onaopepo Babarinsa beauty, MUA and hair enthusiast.

“It’s an absolute honour to be part of and work on not just an extraordinary product but one that was conceptualised and designed to care for the needs of melanin-rich skin. The project brings to life years of research into the needs of african skin.

"This is particularly a celebration of all shades of beautiful Nigerian women, who are always proud and confident in their skin. Excited for every lady in Nigerian lady to try out these amazing products available countrywide.

"This marks a great milestone for the NIVEA brand and hopefully inspires you too,” said Basil Menachem, Head of Shopper & Customer Marketing.

“I'm super proud to be part of this project. NIVEA is a brand I have always been happy to be associated with. To be able to listen to the needs of melanin-rich skin women and specially develop products that better nature and keep their skin healthy, and glowing is a good show of commitment,” said Suleiman

“Loving my dark skin is a powerful celebration of my unique beauty, and NIVEA is here to support and nourish my skin with products designed to enhance my natural radiance. Beauty comes in all shades, and I’m thankful to have quality products that honour and appreciate my dark skin’s exquisite qualities,” said Beverly Naya.

Issues that is often faced by so many women with melanin-rich skin tone are dryness, dull and ashy-looking skin. With the combined need to tackle these issues and the appearance of stretch marks, NIVEA’s quest was to research and formulate a body care product that works directly on these very real concerns.

With result-driven care, our latest addition to our body care products was born; specially developed for the needs of melanin rich skin, with a silky touch and immediate absorption:

The New NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care enriched with a blend of FIVE Natural Oils and FIVE vitamins. It sinks deeply into the skin to give your body 48-hour lingering nourishment and helps with smoothness and STRETCHMARKS REDUCTION in 2 weeks*.

The advanced formulation has Avocado Oil which is an antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory properties; moisturising Macadamia Oil; Olive Oil which is an anti-inflammatory and helps treat dry skin; and Soybean Oil which strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier.

It’s also boosted with vital Vitamins A, C, E, B3 and Provitamin B5. Good for very dry to ashy skin there is no need to add oils, shea butter or glycerine to your lotion.

The New NIVEA Radiant and Beauty Even Glow enriched with 95% Pure Vitamin C, Pearl Extracts, Turmeric & SPF 15 to Visibly Reduce the Appearance of DARK SPOTS for Visibly Radiant & Even Skin Tone In 2 Weeks*.

The advanced formulation has Turmeric which is known to visibly reduce the appearance of dark-spots and skin unevenness; Vitamin C which helps increase the levels of collagen in the skin making it soft and smooth while protecting it from damage; Pearl Extracts that shield the skin against harmful UV rays from the sun, as well as effectively diminish blemishes, scars and marks thus brightening dull skin; and SPF 15 that protect your skin against the sun’s UVA and UVB rays thus preventing premature skin aging, including wrinkles, sagging and age spots.

The New NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care and Even Glow comes in 400ml lotion format and is now available at key retailers nationwide.

For more information on NIVEA’s Radiant & Beauty Range, visit https://www.nivea.com.ng/, follow and like our pages on

*based on product in use test, use twice daily for 2 weeks. Study done by AC Nielsen in 2021.** continuous use twice daily.

