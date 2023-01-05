ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Nini and Saga's latest post is certainly pre-wedding pictures inspiration

Temi Iwalaiye

The recent pictures of Saga and Nini is giving couples goals and if you are getting married this year, you have to give it to your photographer and stylist.

Saga and Nini pose for the gram [Instagram]
Saga and Nini pose for the gram [Instagram]

We have to give it up to the styling of this promotional picture for a wine company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Nini and Saga as they are popularly called were Big Brother Season five housemates who had a ‘will they’ or or 'will they not be’ relationship. While they have kept the details of their relationship private many people believe that there is something there and these pictures are not helping.

Nini is wearing one of the sexiest gowns a woman can wear, a silk gown with black strappy heels. Her hair is tied in a bun while a little hair is allowed to fall on her shoulders. The use of diamonds on her ear and neck is luxurious.

Saga compliments her in a well-fitted black suit and a tie in the colour of her gown, together they make a sexy and lovely pair.

The wood/brown background gives the picture a very warm feeling. 100/100 a beautiful pre-wedding shoot inspiration.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to know you're single even when you're in a relationship

How to know you're single even when you're in a relationship

Nini and Saga's latest post is certainly pre-wedding pictures inspiration

Nini and Saga's latest post is certainly pre-wedding pictures inspiration

Style Guide: 5 styling tips to help you hide your big tummy or 'fupa'

Style Guide: 5 styling tips to help you hide your big tummy or 'fupa'

The sex appeal of these 5 Nigerian women is undeniable

The sex appeal of these 5 Nigerian women is undeniable

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

5 s*x positions that guarantees orgasms

5 s*x positions that guarantees orgasms

The 6 stunning women who have joined the Ooni of Ife's harem

The 6 stunning women who have joined the Ooni of Ife's harem

Meet the African tribe that offers s*x to guests

Meet the African tribe that offers s*x to guests

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cucumber vibrator

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

5 best foods to eat after sex

5 best foods to eat after s*x

Who is right about fatphobia? [Instagram]

Teni vs Monalisa: Who is right about fatphobia?

Daily habits that can damage your brain

Daily habits that can damage your brain