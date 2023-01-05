We have to give it up to the styling of this promotional picture for a wine company.
Nini and Saga's latest post is certainly pre-wedding pictures inspiration
The recent pictures of Saga and Nini is giving couples goals and if you are getting married this year, you have to give it to your photographer and stylist.
Recommended articles
Nini and Saga as they are popularly called were Big Brother Season five housemates who had a ‘will they’ or or 'will they not be’ relationship. While they have kept the details of their relationship private many people believe that there is something there and these pictures are not helping.
Nini is wearing one of the sexiest gowns a woman can wear, a silk gown with black strappy heels. Her hair is tied in a bun while a little hair is allowed to fall on her shoulders. The use of diamonds on her ear and neck is luxurious.
Saga compliments her in a well-fitted black suit and a tie in the colour of her gown, together they make a sexy and lovely pair.
The wood/brown background gives the picture a very warm feeling. 100/100 a beautiful pre-wedding shoot inspiration.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng