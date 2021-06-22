RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Nigerian diet changes to indulge in when trying to conceive

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Eating certain foods while avoiding others is one of the first things doctors tell you when you trying to get pregnant.

Modern science has confirmed the link between diet and fertility. Therefore, check out these Nigerian diet changes to indulge in when trying to conceive.

In the bid to get pregnant, there are certain nutrients the body and eggs need in order to fertilise successfully. In the same vein, there are certain foods and chemicals that inhibit fertility that should be avoided.

According to the Harvard study, one to two drinks of alcohol or several cups of coffee or tea a day had some adverse effects on ovulation. Hence, keep coffee, tea and sugar consumption at a minimum.

Avoid trans fats and eat more unsaturated fats. Trans fats can be found in most baked goods, processed foods and fried foods, and decrease the body's reaction to Insulin, causing irregular ovulation. Substitute those foods with full, unsaturated fat such as mudfish, catfish, wild salmon, snails, red palm oil, olive oil etc, that are rich in fatty acids.

Eat foods rich in complex carbs instead of highly processed ones. The body digests bad carbs such as cookies, cakes, white bread and white rice quickly, and turns them into blood sugar, hence spiking blood-sugar and increasing insulin release. Complex carbs take more time to digest, hence keeping blood sugar and insulin levels stable. Hence eat foods such as whole wheat bread, brown rice, whole wheat pasta etc.

Replace animal protein with plant protein such as beans, lentils, bean curd (tofu) and nuts.

Multivitamins that contain folic acids and zinc help increase fertility. Also eat foods rich in vitamins such as fruits, leafy greens and vegetables, such as locust beans, guava, pumpkin seeds, tomatoes, yam, etc.

Free radicals are unstable molecules that are produced in your cells during your own metabolism. These free radicals can harm the egg, hence the body needs a lot of antioxidants which neutralize the effect of these radicals. Take coconut water, red palm oil, etc.

Drinking whole milk and its products protect against ovulatory infertility.Skip non-fat and low fat dairy and consume one or two servings a day of whole milk or other full-fat dairy foods, such as yogurt, ice cream, etc.

