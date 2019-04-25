International beauty retailer Sephora have been on the hunt for talented influencers to join their exclusive squad. Through this Squad partnership, the ambassadors will receive peer and professional coaching, content and networking opportunities, product collaborations and early access to products at Sephora in exchange for content support on their platforms.

Over 15,000 beauty influencers applied to be part of the #SephoraSquad earlier this year with only a special being selected to join the team. From more than 240,000 testimonials the brand chose a diverse group of 24 bad-ass beauty influencers.

The selected beauty influencers will create content on behalf of the international beauty store for the powerhouse beauty retailer using products that they stock and their exclusive in-store lines which includes, Fenty Beauty.

Whitney was selected from a pool of talent thanks to her amazing engagement and coining the term #TheWhitneySmile which is in reference to her megawatt smile which is what has gotten her noticed online.

Speaking about the amazing opportunity. Whitney said:

Truly grateful & blessed to have this journey with you guys! Thank you for years of support and love! Shoutout to God & @Sephora for this moment!

Whitney was in attendance at the #SephoraSquad launch event which held in LA over Easter weekend and got the chance to meet her 'new family'.

In an interview with Glossy, Sephora's Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Yeh said:

We see social behaviors constantly evolving and, in order to stay relevant, we felt it was time to take influencer relationships to the next level. We wanted to amplify the beauty community in a larger way and expand the number of voices and perspectives we were using in our work.