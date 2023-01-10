ADVERTISEMENT
New study shows energy drinks may lead to baldness in men

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know energy drinks can cause baldness?

Energy drinks can cause baldness
Energy drinks can cause baldness

According to a recent study from Tsinghua University in Beijing, men who consume a lot of energy drinks are more likely to experience male pattern hair loss or alopecia.

The results of a study conducted by Chinese researchers over four months on a sample size of 1000 men between the ages of 18 and 45 were published in a peer-reviewed journal.

The men were instructed to consume one to three litres of energy drinks each week, and researchers found that these men had a 42 per cent higher risk of developing hair loss.

Stress, anxiety, and lack of sleep are a few factors that cause baldness as energy drinks are not the only cause of hair loss, but only a contributing factor.

