New study shows energy drinks may lead to baldness in men

According to a recent study from Tsinghua University in Beijing, men who consume a lot of energy drinks are more likely to experience male pattern hair loss or alopecia.
The results of a study conducted by Chinese researchers over four months on a sample size of 1000 men between the ages of 18 and 45 were published in a peer-reviewed journal.
The men were instructed to consume one to three litres of energy drinks each week, and researchers found that these men had a 42 per cent higher risk of developing hair loss.
Stress, anxiety, and lack of sleep are a few factors that cause baldness as energy drinks are not the only cause of hair loss, but only a contributing factor.
