ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

New era of sophisticated beauty tech solutions tailored for Africa

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByBlotCosmetics

Introducing a new era of sophisticated Beauty Tech solutions tailored for Africa
Introducing a new era of sophisticated Beauty Tech solutions tailored for Africa

Recommended articles

This strategic shift represents Blot Beauty's commitment to empowering individuals of African heritage with personalised and data-driven beauty experiences.

Africa, with its diverse cultures and unique beauty needs, has long been underserved by the beauty industry. Blot Beauty recognizes the potential and beauty diversity of the continent and is poised to revolutionize the way beauty products are discovered, selected, and experienced.

CEO of Blot Beauty, Olufunke Tonye Preghafi
CEO of Blot Beauty, Olufunke Tonye Preghafi Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Digital Shade Matching: Blot Beauty's digital shade matching technology analyses over 11,000 foundation products to help users discover their perfect shade with unmatched accuracy.

The new platform leverages AI and data analytics to offer personalized skincare recommendations based on individual profiles, including skin goals, geography, genetics, lifestyle, and buying habits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users can now virtually try on selected products in real time, ensuring that each purchase aligns perfectly with their unique style and complexion.

Blot Beauty's pivot represents a profound change in how individuals approach beauty. It goes beyond shade extensions and product offerings; it redefines inclusivity, transparency, and personalization in beauty.

The founder and CEO of Blot Beauty, Olufunke Tonye Preghafi, remarked, "Our vision is to digitize and democratize beauty for Africans, providing them with the tools and knowledge to make informed choices about their beauty regimen. We understand that beauty is deeply personal, and our mission is to make it accessible and empowering for everyone."

This transformation journey is a testament to Blot Beauty's dedication to its customers. By harnessing the power of technology, Blot Beauty aims to create a more inclusive, accessible, and personalised beauty experience for all Africans. As the first African beauty brand to embark on this journey, Blot Beauty sets a new standard for the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

For media inquiries or more information about Blot Beauty's latest pivot, please contact: Info@blotbeautycosmetics.com

---

#FeatureByBlotCosmetics

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 fruits and veggies that almost taste like meat

5 fruits and veggies that almost taste like meat

New era of sophisticated beauty tech solutions tailored for Africa

New era of sophisticated beauty tech solutions tailored for Africa

How to make the best homemade Nigerian suya

How to make the best homemade Nigerian suya

Did you know you can get pregnant while already pregnant?

Did you know you can get pregnant while already pregnant?

5 teas that will instantly calm you, relieve stress and reduce blood pressure

5 teas that will instantly calm you, relieve stress and reduce blood pressure

3 convincing reasons you need to switch to a vegan lifestyle

3 convincing reasons you need to switch to a vegan lifestyle

How poor are Nigerians? Report reveals how much Nigerians earn, save and spend

How poor are Nigerians? Report reveals how much Nigerians earn, save and spend

Lola Mewu breaks Guinness World Record for longest painting marathon

Lola Mewu breaks Guinness World Record for longest painting marathon

DIY Recipes: How to make corn dogs at home

DIY Recipes: How to make corn dogs at home

Apart from reproduction, this is what semen does in a woman's body

Apart from reproduction, this is what semen does in a woman's body

Captain Morgan's fun-filled Captains' link up steals the show at LCW 2023

Captain Morgan's fun-filled Captains' link up steals the show at LCW 2023

5 must-haves in every woman's skincare kit and why

5 must-haves in every woman's skincare kit and why

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Baldness

Aside from genetics, 12 other things that can cause baldness

Nylon sponge

Never use your nylon sponge on your face, here's why

The right time to drink water [Everydayhealth]

Did you know there is a right time to drink water?

Sex dreams and their interpretation [allure]

Why do you keep having s*x in your dreams? And what does it mean?