Neuropathy: Why custom-made treatment is important?

Neuropathy, more specifically peripheral neuropathy is too complex for one-size-fits-all.

We specialize in all aspects of neuropathy including pain relief at South Valley Neurology. We understand that neuropathy can only be overcome if we get to know you and your needs.

Let's discuss the top reasons customized neuropathy treatment should be considered.

There Are Many Causes Of Neuropathy

The first step in healing any health problem involves identifying and treating the root cause. Neuropathy can have many causes.

Toxins

Diabetes

Alcoholism

Cancer

Kidney disease

Hypothyroidism

Some medications

Peripheral arterial disease

Viral and bacterial infections

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Autoimmune diseases

These are just a few of many health conditions that can lead to neuropathy. Each patient needs individualized treatment that addresses their root cause.

Sometimes the nerves heal and you can improve your symptoms by treating the problem. We will focus on your management if you have an irreversible chronic condition like diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or autoimmune disease.

Neuropathy Can Cause A Variety Of Symptoms

Three types of peripheral neuropathy are responsible for transmitting signals throughout the body: motor, sensory and autonomic nerves. Your symptoms will vary depending on the type of nerve affected, the number of damaged nerves, and where it occurs in your body.

Sensory nerves receive information about temperature, pain, and other sensations. They then relay the information to your brain. The most common symptom of damaged sensory nerves is pain. Also, you might feel tingling or electric shock sensations. Or you may experience numbness.

Motor nerves transmit information from your brain into your muscles. These nerves can be affected by neuropathy, which can lead to weak muscles or muscle cramps. You can also lose your muscles.

Your body's autonomic nerves control body functions such as breathing, digestion, heart rate, and digestion. A wide variety of symptoms can result from damage to the autonomic nervous system, including nausea, excessive sweating, rapid heartbeat, and changes in body temperature.

Let's just say that every person suffering from neuropathy is unique and requires a customized treatment plan.

Changes In Neuropathic Pain

The intensity and quality of neuropathic pain can vary in frequency, duration, and severity. Every person will have a different experience, but that's not the end of the challenge. Your pain experience might be different from one another at times and without warning.

It can be excruciating or mild, continuous or intermittent, or unpredictable. Your pain can change from the intensity you thought it was. Sometimes, you may experience pain that is more difficult to manage than your normal daily pain.

Although every aspect of neuropathy requires personalized care, it is particularly important to ease your pain. This is when you need to rely on the expertise of our interventional experts.

Because our interventional treatments specifically target the nerves that are causing your pain, we can help you get relief. Your treatment could reduce nerve inflammation, or stop nerves sending pain signals to the brain.

---