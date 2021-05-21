RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Natural remedies: How to treat bad mouth odor and have a fresh breath

Natural Remedies is a Pulse lifestyle content series on nature's hack to a healthier body.

Pineapple and Green Tea
There are some homemade remedies to having great breath and getting rid of bad mouth odor.

What causes bad breath though?

  • Bacteria in the mouth
  • Food left in the mouth after eating leads to bacteria 
  • Poor dental hygiene – Not brushing or flossing leads to plaque

Plaque is a pale, creamy film that forms around the teeth from saliva and fluids

Plaque leads to mouth odor, cavities, and gingivitis

  • Acid reflux

Natural remedies to quelling bad mouth odor;

Brushing twice is one of the surest ways to fresh breath
Surprise! You cannot avoid brushing your teeth if you want to have great breath. Brush your teeth twice with soft toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste. Spend a little more time making your tongue is clean. Whenever you eat make sure you floss your teeth or use a toothpick at least. Some people can decide to brush after every meal.

Lack of moisture in the mouth also leads to mouth odor. Don’t die of thirst because that is synonymous with bad breath. Drink a lot of water during the day.

In Yoghurt, there are bacteria known as lactobacillus. The healthy bacteria in Yoghurt quells the effect of the bad bacteria in your mouth that cause mouth odor.

Green tea has disinfecting and deodorizing properties that can refresh breath, taking mint tea before bed and all through the day is excellent for good breath.

Pineapples help with fresh breath
Based on experiences people have had, pineapple works well to quell bad breath. Drink pineapple juice or eat pineapple after a meal for fresh breath. Don't forget to drink water if you eat pineapple.

The Vitamin C in oranges also help with producing saliva which inversely means fresh breath

