Natural remedies: How to treat bad mouth odor and have a fresh breath
What causes bad breath though?
- Bacteria in the mouth
- Food left in the mouth after eating leads to bacteria
- Poor dental hygiene – Not brushing or flossing leads to plaque
Plaque is a pale, creamy film that forms around the teeth from saliva and fluids
Plaque leads to mouth odor, cavities, and gingivitis
- Acid reflux
Natural remedies to quelling bad mouth odor;
Brushing and flossing
Surprise! You cannot avoid brushing your teeth if you want to have great breath. Brush your teeth twice with soft toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste. Spend a little more time making your tongue is clean. Whenever you eat make sure you floss your teeth or use a toothpick at least. Some people can decide to brush after every meal.
Water
Lack of moisture in the mouth also leads to mouth odor. Don’t die of thirst because that is synonymous with bad breath. Drink a lot of water during the day.
Yoghurt
In Yoghurt, there are bacteria known as lactobacillus. The healthy bacteria in Yoghurt quells the effect of the bad bacteria in your mouth that cause mouth odor.
Green tea
Green tea has disinfecting and deodorizing properties that can refresh breath, taking mint tea before bed and all through the day is excellent for good breath.
Pineapple and orange juice
Based on experiences people have had, pineapple works well to quell bad breath. Drink pineapple juice or eat pineapple after a meal for fresh breath. Don't forget to drink water if you eat pineapple.
The Vitamin C in oranges also help with producing saliva which inversely means fresh breath
