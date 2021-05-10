Natural Remedies: How better sleep helps your skin

I am sure you have heard people say, “I need to get your my beauty sleep.” You probably thought that was some joke but one of the best things you can do for your skin is to sleep well.

The night-time is very restorative for your body and skin. It is a time for your body to repair itself from UV exposure and prevents inflammation. The blood flow in your body also decreases when you sleep.

Pulse Nigeria

When you sleep your body produce a growth hormone. If you don’t sleep, your body doesn’t produce this hormone. This reduces collagen and causes elasticity.

If you don’t sleep these are the likely outcome

Dark circle under your eyes Wrinkles and fine lines by your eyes. Hanging eyelids Swollen eyes Your skin loses water and becomes pale