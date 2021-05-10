RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Natural Remedies: How better sleep helps your skin

Temi Iwalaiye

Natural Remedies is a Pulse lifestyle content series on nature's hack to better skin and a healthier body.

Your skin looks better if you sleep well at night
Your skin looks better if you sleep well at night

Using skin care products, creams, and ointments might have little effect on your body if you do not sleep.

I am sure you have heard people say, “I need to get your my beauty sleep.” You probably thought that was some joke but one of the best things you can do for your skin is to sleep well.

The night-time is very restorative for your body and skin. It is a time for your body to repair itself from UV exposure and prevents inflammation. The blood flow in your body also decreases when you sleep.

Your body repairs itself when you sleep
Your body repairs itself when you sleep

When you sleep your body produce a growth hormone. If you don’t sleep, your body doesn’t produce this hormone. This reduces collagen and causes elasticity.

If you don’t sleep these are the likely outcome

  1. Dark circle under your eyes 
  2. Wrinkles and fine lines by your eyes.
  3. Hanging eyelids
  4. Swollen eyes
  5. Your skin loses water and becomes pale

Sleep well, and get refreshed and have better skin. Recommended hours are 7-9 hours of sleep.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

